Hampshire’s Charlie Terriquez boots game-winner vs. Dundee-Crown: Northwest Herald football roundup

Hampshire 23, Dundee-Crown 20 (OT): At Carpentersville, Charlie Terriquez kicked his third field goal of the game in overtime to lift the Whip-Purs (2-5, 2-5) past the Chargers (1-6, 1-6) in their Fox Valley Conference game.

Terriquez was 3 for 3 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points as Hampshire snapped a five-game losing streak. Terriquez connected from 33 yards earlier in the game, then made a 37-yarder with :02 remaining in regulation to send it to overtime.

Hampshire got the ball first and Terriquez nailed an 18-yard field goal for the lead. The Whips’ defense stopped the Chargers on fourth down to get the win.

Whips running back Cole Klawikowski ran for 164 yards and Gage Homola added 91 yards rushing.

Hampshire quarterback Luke Lacke was 9 of 18 passing for 71 yards and wide receiver Ari Fivelson had four catches for 48 yards.

Plano 35, Harvard 0: At Plano, the Hornets (0-7, 0-4) were shut out for a second straight week in Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue play.