Sauk Valley football roundup: Polo, Erie-Prophetstown earn wins; Eastland-Pearl City loses

Erie-Prophetstown 46, Riverdale 7: At Port Byron, the Panthers routed the Rams in a Three Rivers West matchup.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Jeremiah Kochevar accounted for four touchdowns (three rushing and one passing) and almost 300 yards of offense (151 passing yards, 140 rushing yards). Connor Keegan was his top target, compiling 135 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Demetree Larson rushed for 57 yards and tallied 22 receiving yards; Justus Hough rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns; and Luke Otten chipped in 47 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Panthers.

Keegan Winckler picked off two passes for E-P.

Lena-Winslow 46, Eastland-Pearl City 6: At Lena, the Panthers steamrolled the Wildcatz in an NUIC matchup.

Draven Zier tied the game 6-6 for Eastland-Pearl City in the first quarter with an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Gage Dunker rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries to lead Lena-Winslow, while Nick Tippett added 50 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Polo 52, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 12: At Polo, the Marcos defeated the Knights in a nonconference game.

Brock Soltow rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and Delo Fernandez rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns as the offensive leaders for Polo. Noah Dewey rushed for 58 yards and Billy Lowry contributed a 22-yard touchdown run for the Marcos.