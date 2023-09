Hosts Jake Bartelson and Steve Soucie, along with our team of reporters and guests, bring you the latest from around Illinois high school football in Week 6. The show goes live at 8 p.m.

Live Scores and Game Coverage: IHSA Week 6

Check out our individual live game coverage from these Week 6 games:

Batavia vs. Geneva

Crystal Lake Central vs. McHenry

Crystal Lake South vs. Huntley

Hope Academy vs. Marian Central Catholic

IVC vs. Hall

Joliet Catholic vs. Marist

Kaneland vs. Sycamore

Kewanee vs. Princeton

La Salle-Peru vs. Woodstock

Lincoln-Way East vs. Lockport

Marengo vs. Rochelle

Minooka vs. Yorkville

Plano vs. Johnsburg

Richmond-Burton vs. Morris

Streator vs. Lisle

Woodstock North vs. Ottawa