IHSA Week 6 Friday night football scores

Looking for Illinois high school football scores this Friday night? We’ve got you covered here.
ALAH 43, Nokomis 23
Abingdon 42, Monmouth United 22
Addison Trail 41, Proviso West 6
Aledo (Mercer County) 20, Elmwood 12
Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, Burlington Central 7
Amboy 32, Milledgeville 20
Anna-Jonesboro 42, Pinckneyville 22
Annawan/Wethersfield 42, Havana 0
Antioch 33, Wauconda 12
Athens 42, PORTA 12
Auburn 48, Riverton 7
Aurora (East) 20, Larkin 14
BHRA 48, Watseka 0
Bartlett 57, Bensenville (Fenton) 20
Batavia 21, Geneva 18
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38, Collinsville 27
Belvidere North 35, Rockford Auburn 6
Benton 42, Nashville 38
Biggsville West Central 36, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 34
Bloomington 34, Champaign Centennial 20
Bloomington Central Catholic 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 21
Blue Island Eisenhower 32, Argo 21
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Andrew 31
Breese Central 41, Salem 7
Breese Mater Dei 57, Alton Marquette 28
Bremen 26, Thornton Fractional North 14
Brooks Academy 20, Curie 12
Buffalo Grove 43, Elk Grove 8
Byron 52, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 12
Cahokia 36, Mount Vernon 28
Calhoun 61, Carrollton 0
Camp Point Central 53, Jacksonville Routt 6
Carbondale 54, Granite City 0
Carmi-White County 52, Christopher 14
Cary-Grove 41, Hampshire 21
Casey-Westfield 55, Marshall 0
Centralia 43, Marion 20
Charleston 50, Mattoon 21
Chester 34, Carlyle 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Brother Rice 7
Chicago Phoenix Academy 45, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 26
Chicago Vocational 28, Corliss 22
Clinton 49, Tuscola 27
Coal City 35, Reed-Custer 6
Columbia 42, East Alton-Wood River 0
Crete-Monee 57, Thornridge 0
Crystal Lake Central 42, McHenry 0
Decatur MacArthur 62, Eisenhower 14
Decatur St. Teresa 55, Principia, Mo. 38
Dixon 62, Winnebago 12
Downers South 29, Hinsdale South 17
Du Quoin 48, West Frankfort 6
Dunlap 55, Canton 0
Dwight 35, Westmont 0
Edwardsville 56, Alton 8
Erie-Prophetstown 35, Orion 34
Eureka 63, Tremont 6
Evanston Township 26, New Trier 22
Fairbury Prairie Central 32, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
Fairfield 28, Flora 14
Farmington 26, Macomb 8
Fithian Oakwood 34, Hoopeston 30
Forreston 22, Stockton 8
Fulton 18, Galena 7
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Fieldcrest 14
Gilman Iroquois West 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Glenbard East 56, Elgin 7
Glenbard South 14, South Elgin 13
Glenbard West 42, Hinsdale Central 21
Glenbrook South 27, Deerfield 14
Grant 24, Grayslake Central 7
Grayslake North 20, Lakes Community 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 34, Winchester (West Central) 6
Greenville 35, Vandalia 14
Gurnee Warren 54, Mundelein 7
Hall 32, Illinois Valley Central 24
Harrisburg 29, Carterville 28
Hersey 28, Prospect 3
Heyworth 42, Rushville-Industry 22
Highland 63, Bethalto Civic Memorial 8
Hillcrest 19, Lemont 16
Hillsboro 28, Pana 21, OT
Hoffman Estates 28, Conant 0
Hononegah 24, Rockford Boylan 21
Hope Academy 28, Woodstock Marian 26
Huntley 54, Crystal Lake South 43
Johnston City 58, Hamilton County 16
Joliet Catholic 21, Marist 20
Joliet West 30, Plainfield South 7
Kankakee 57, Rich 7
Knoxville 42, Illini West (Carthage) 12
Lake Park 27, Glenbard North 14
Lake Zurich 29, Libertyville 28, OT
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 40, Aurora Central Catholic 15
Lawrenceville 26, Robinson 20
Le Roy 55, Fisher 19
Lena-Winslow 48, Durand/Pecatonica 27
Leyden 7, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 6
Lincoln 41, Jacksonville 28
Lincoln Park 14, Chicago Sullivan 6
Lincoln Way Central 28, Bolingbrook 7
Lincoln Way West 23, Stagg 0
Lincoln-Way East 41, Lockport 0
Litchfield 53, Gillespie 19
Lyons 49, OPRF 0
Machesney Park Harlem 42, Rockford East 13
Mahomet-Seymour 26, Mt. Zion 7
Maine South 54, Glenbrook North 15
Maine West 42, Maine East 0
Maroa-Forsyth 35, Stanford Olympia 26
Metamora 48, Pekin 14
Minooka 70, Yorkville 35
Momence 32, Catlin (Salt Fork) 7
Monticello 63, Rantoul 12
Morris 35, Richmond-Burton 7
Morrison 42, Sherrard 14
Morton 57, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Mt. Carmel 56, Olney (Richland County) 20
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24, Beardstown 22
Murphysboro 63, Madison 0
Naperville Central 21, Naperville North 14
Neuqua Valley 41, Metea Valley 0
Normal Community 42, Danville 10
Normal University 73, Urbana 6
Normal West 54, Peoria Manual 0
North Boone 33, Rock Falls 14
North Chicago 57, Round Lake 12
Oak Forest 35, Reavis 21
Okaw Valley 27, Sangamon Valley 0
Oregon 28, Stillman Valley 7
Oswego 35, Aurora (West Aurora) 13
Ottawa 28, Woodstock North 27
Ottawa Marquette 36, Ridgewood 26
Palatine 24, Fremd 10
Paris 41, Newton 8
Peoria (H.S.) 76, Richwoods 13
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Champaign Central 21
Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 20
Plainfield North 14, Oswego East 10
Pleasant Plains 28, Pittsfield 26
Polo 64, Unity Christian 0
Prairie Ridge 50, Dundee-Crown 8
Princeton 37, Kewanee 14
Providence 38, Montini 7
Quincy 56, Galesburg 19
Red Bud 63, Dupo 12
Ridgewood 44, Peoria Heights 0
Rochelle 47, Marengo 0
Rock Island 24, East Moline United Township 14
Rockford Guilford 21, Freeport 20
Roxana 55, Freeburg 21
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 24, Chatham Glenwood 17
Sandburg 31, Homewood-Flossmoor 28
Sandwich 27, Harvard 0
Seneca 2, Walther Christian 0
Sesser-Valier 56, Edwards County 7
Simeon 26, Chicago (Lane) 6
Springfield 43, Springfield Southeast 14
St. Charles North 40, St. Charles East 14
St. Francis 35, IC Catholic 34
Stark County 24, ROWVA-Williamsfield 14
Sterling 13, Geneseo 3
Sterling Newman 20, Bureau Valley 14
Stevenson 24, Lake Forest 13
Streator 54, Lisle 21
Sullivan 27, Sangamon Valley 0
Sycamore 22, Kaneland 21
Tolono Unity 55, Pontiac 6
Tolton Catholic, Mo. 35, Quincy Notre Dame 28
Trenton Wesclin 21, Eldorado 6
Tri-Valley 28, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8
Triad 34, Mascoutah 17
Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Cerro Gordo 12
Von Steuben 31, Chicago Academy 26
Warrensburg-Latham 14, Moweaqua Central A&M 13, OT
Washington 72, East Peoria 8
Waterloo 21, Jerseyville Jersey 12
Waubonsie Valley 42, DeKalb 27
West Chicago 21, Streamwood 17
Westville 49, Clifton Central 19
Wheaton Academy 51, Kankakee (McNamara) 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 20, Wheaton North 17
Williamsville 56, New Berlin 41
Wilmington 49, Herscher 0
York 32, Downers North 21
Zion Benton 31, Waukegan 0