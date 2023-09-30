IHSA Week 6 Friday night football scores

Looking for Illinois high school football scores this Friday night? We’ve got you covered here.

ALAH 43, Nokomis 23

Abingdon 42, Monmouth United 22

Addison Trail 41, Proviso West 6

Aledo (Mercer County) 20, Elmwood 12

Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, Burlington Central 7

Amboy 32, Milledgeville 20

Anna-Jonesboro 42, Pinckneyville 22

Annawan/Wethersfield 42, Havana 0

Antioch 33, Wauconda 12

Athens 42, PORTA 12

Auburn 48, Riverton 7

Aurora (East) 20, Larkin 14

BHRA 48, Watseka 0

Bartlett 57, Bensenville (Fenton) 20

Batavia 21, Geneva 18

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38, Collinsville 27

Belvidere North 35, Rockford Auburn 6

Benton 42, Nashville 38

Biggsville West Central 36, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 34

Bloomington 34, Champaign Centennial 20

Bloomington Central Catholic 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 21

Blue Island Eisenhower 32, Argo 21

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Andrew 31

Breese Central 41, Salem 7

Breese Mater Dei 57, Alton Marquette 28

Bremen 26, Thornton Fractional North 14

Brooks Academy 20, Curie 12

Buffalo Grove 43, Elk Grove 8

Byron 52, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 12

Cahokia 36, Mount Vernon 28

Calhoun 61, Carrollton 0

Camp Point Central 53, Jacksonville Routt 6

Carbondale 54, Granite City 0

Carmi-White County 52, Christopher 14

Cary-Grove 41, Hampshire 21

Casey-Westfield 55, Marshall 0

Centralia 43, Marion 20

Charleston 50, Mattoon 21

Chester 34, Carlyle 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Brother Rice 7

Chicago Phoenix Academy 45, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 26

Chicago Vocational 28, Corliss 22

Clinton 49, Tuscola 27

Coal City 35, Reed-Custer 6

Columbia 42, East Alton-Wood River 0

Crete-Monee 57, Thornridge 0

Crystal Lake Central 42, McHenry 0

Decatur MacArthur 62, Eisenhower 14

Decatur St. Teresa 55, Principia, Mo. 38

Dixon 62, Winnebago 12

Downers South 29, Hinsdale South 17

Du Quoin 48, West Frankfort 6

Dunlap 55, Canton 0

Dwight 35, Westmont 0

Edwardsville 56, Alton 8

Erie-Prophetstown 35, Orion 34

Eureka 63, Tremont 6

Evanston Township 26, New Trier 22

Fairbury Prairie Central 32, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Fairfield 28, Flora 14

Farmington 26, Macomb 8

Fithian Oakwood 34, Hoopeston 30

Forreston 22, Stockton 8

Fulton 18, Galena 7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Fieldcrest 14

Gilman Iroquois West 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Glenbard East 56, Elgin 7

Glenbard South 14, South Elgin 13

Glenbard West 42, Hinsdale Central 21

Glenbrook South 27, Deerfield 14

Grant 24, Grayslake Central 7

Grayslake North 20, Lakes Community 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 34, Winchester (West Central) 6

Greenville 35, Vandalia 14

Gurnee Warren 54, Mundelein 7

Hall 32, Illinois Valley Central 24

Harrisburg 29, Carterville 28

Hersey 28, Prospect 3

Heyworth 42, Rushville-Industry 22

Highland 63, Bethalto Civic Memorial 8

Hillcrest 19, Lemont 16

Hillsboro 28, Pana 21, OT

Hoffman Estates 28, Conant 0

Hononegah 24, Rockford Boylan 21

Hope Academy 28, Woodstock Marian 26

Huntley 54, Crystal Lake South 43

Johnston City 58, Hamilton County 16

Joliet Catholic 21, Marist 20

Joliet West 30, Plainfield South 7

Kankakee 57, Rich 7

Knoxville 42, Illini West (Carthage) 12

Lake Park 27, Glenbard North 14

Lake Zurich 29, Libertyville 28, OT

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 40, Aurora Central Catholic 15

Lawrenceville 26, Robinson 20

Le Roy 55, Fisher 19

Lena-Winslow 48, Durand/Pecatonica 27

Leyden 7, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 6

Lincoln 41, Jacksonville 28

Lincoln Park 14, Chicago Sullivan 6

Lincoln Way Central 28, Bolingbrook 7

Lincoln Way West 23, Stagg 0

Lincoln-Way East 41, Lockport 0

Litchfield 53, Gillespie 19

Lyons 49, OPRF 0

Machesney Park Harlem 42, Rockford East 13

Mahomet-Seymour 26, Mt. Zion 7

Maine South 54, Glenbrook North 15

Maine West 42, Maine East 0

Maroa-Forsyth 35, Stanford Olympia 26

Metamora 48, Pekin 14

Minooka 70, Yorkville 35

Momence 32, Catlin (Salt Fork) 7

Monticello 63, Rantoul 12

Morris 35, Richmond-Burton 7

Morrison 42, Sherrard 14

Morton 57, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Mt. Carmel 56, Olney (Richland County) 20

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24, Beardstown 22

Murphysboro 63, Madison 0

Naperville Central 21, Naperville North 14

Neuqua Valley 41, Metea Valley 0

Normal Community 42, Danville 10

Normal University 73, Urbana 6

Normal West 54, Peoria Manual 0

North Boone 33, Rock Falls 14

North Chicago 57, Round Lake 12

Oak Forest 35, Reavis 21

Okaw Valley 27, Sangamon Valley 0

Oregon 28, Stillman Valley 7

Oswego 35, Aurora (West Aurora) 13

Ottawa 28, Woodstock North 27

Ottawa Marquette 36, Ridgewood 26

Palatine 24, Fremd 10

Paris 41, Newton 8

Peoria (H.S.) 76, Richwoods 13

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Champaign Central 21

Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 20

Plainfield North 14, Oswego East 10

Pleasant Plains 28, Pittsfield 26

Polo 64, Unity Christian 0

Prairie Ridge 50, Dundee-Crown 8

Princeton 37, Kewanee 14

Providence 38, Montini 7

Quincy 56, Galesburg 19

Red Bud 63, Dupo 12

Ridgewood 44, Peoria Heights 0

Rochelle 47, Marengo 0

Rock Island 24, East Moline United Township 14

Rockford Guilford 21, Freeport 20

Roxana 55, Freeburg 21

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 24, Chatham Glenwood 17

Sandburg 31, Homewood-Flossmoor 28

Sandwich 27, Harvard 0

Seneca 2, Walther Christian 0

Sesser-Valier 56, Edwards County 7

Simeon 26, Chicago (Lane) 6

Springfield 43, Springfield Southeast 14

St. Charles North 40, St. Charles East 14

St. Francis 35, IC Catholic 34

Stark County 24, ROWVA-Williamsfield 14

Sterling 13, Geneseo 3

Sterling Newman 20, Bureau Valley 14

Stevenson 24, Lake Forest 13

Streator 54, Lisle 21

Sullivan 27, Sangamon Valley 0

Sycamore 22, Kaneland 21

Tolono Unity 55, Pontiac 6

Tolton Catholic, Mo. 35, Quincy Notre Dame 28

Trenton Wesclin 21, Eldorado 6

Tri-Valley 28, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8

Triad 34, Mascoutah 17

Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Cerro Gordo 12

Von Steuben 31, Chicago Academy 26

Warrensburg-Latham 14, Moweaqua Central A&M 13, OT

Washington 72, East Peoria 8

Waterloo 21, Jerseyville Jersey 12

Waubonsie Valley 42, DeKalb 27

West Chicago 21, Streamwood 17

Westville 49, Clifton Central 19

Wheaton Academy 51, Kankakee (McNamara) 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 20, Wheaton North 17

Williamsville 56, New Berlin 41

Wilmington 49, Herscher 0

York 32, Downers North 21

Zion Benton 31, Waukegan 0