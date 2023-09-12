Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2023 season is here.

After 3,901 people voted, tallying 6,289 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Nolan Kline, Defensive Back, Genoa-Kingston

Team of the Week: Week 3, 2023

Quarterback

Anthony Shelton, Sandburg

Completed 21 of 28 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns, plus ran for a touchdown in a 41-34 win against DeKalb

Ryder Bergemann, Burlington Central

Came off the bench for injured Jackson Alcorn and completed 10 of 16 passes for 160 yards and a 32-yard touchdown in 35-21 win over Crystal Lake South..

Braylon Bower, Huntley

11-11 passing for 136 yards and 2 TDs as the Red Raiders beat Jacobs 40-21 to move to 3-0.

Running Back

Joey Kowall, Burlington Central

14 carries, 117 yards, 4 TDs in Rockets’ 35-21 win over Crystal Lake South. Ran for 39-yard TD to break a 21-21 tie with 2:39 remaining.

Robert Tota, Plainfield North

21 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs

Joey Gliatta, IC Catholic Prep

108 rushing yards, 3 TDs in 34-9 win over Benet

Receiver

Kevin Holland, Lockport

Had six receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning one in the right corner on the second play of overtime

KJ Rhodes, Willowbrook

7 catches, 222 yards, 2 TDs, also had tackles and pass breakups on defense in win over Addison Trail

Carter York, Sycamore

Had five catches for 130 yards and two scores in a 42-0 win against Woodstock

Offensive Line

Gavin Honken, York

York rushed for 285 yards in win over Downers South, with Honken leading the Dukes in pancakes and strong pass protection

Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley

On Storm line that led to 188 yards rushing, 2 TDs in 18-8 win at Hall

Defensive Line

Braeden Ross, Hiawatha

Had 10 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks and a pass deflection in a 48-0 win against Danville Schlarmann

Nolan Glynn, L-P

Helped L-P limit Woodstock North to six points in second half of 35-24 win

Taiden Thomas, Oswego

2 fumble recoveries in Oswego’s 48-3 win over Plainfield Central

Linebacker

Jaxon Lane, Montini

5 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception

Joey Maucieri, York

10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 QB pressures in win over Downers Grove South

Seth Ferrari, St. Bede

6 tackles, helped hold Walther Christian to -2 rushing yards, 47 passing yards in 54-0 win

Zach Adamo, Burlington Central

8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks in 35-21 win over Crystal Lake South.

Defensive Back

Nolan Kline, Genoa-Kingston

Had six tackles and an interception in an overtime win against Oregon

Tyler Eshoo, Burlington Central

6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass break-up in 35-21 win over Crystal Lake South.

Zack Garifo, Huntley

Played a big role in 40-21 win over Jacobs, had 89-yard INT return TD in second half that gave Huntley a 33-7 lead.

Landon Knigge, Dixon

98-yard kickoff return TD to open 2nd half