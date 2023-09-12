Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2023 season is here.
After 3,901 people voted, tallying 6,289 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Nolan Kline, Defensive Back, Genoa-Kingston
Team of the Week: Week 3, 2023
Quarterback
Anthony Shelton, Sandburg
Completed 21 of 28 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns, plus ran for a touchdown in a 41-34 win against DeKalb
Ryder Bergemann, Burlington Central
Came off the bench for injured Jackson Alcorn and completed 10 of 16 passes for 160 yards and a 32-yard touchdown in 35-21 win over Crystal Lake South..
Braylon Bower, Huntley
11-11 passing for 136 yards and 2 TDs as the Red Raiders beat Jacobs 40-21 to move to 3-0.
Running Back
Joey Kowall, Burlington Central
14 carries, 117 yards, 4 TDs in Rockets’ 35-21 win over Crystal Lake South. Ran for 39-yard TD to break a 21-21 tie with 2:39 remaining.
Robert Tota, Plainfield North
21 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs
Joey Gliatta, IC Catholic Prep
108 rushing yards, 3 TDs in 34-9 win over Benet
Receiver
Kevin Holland, Lockport
Had six receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning one in the right corner on the second play of overtime
KJ Rhodes, Willowbrook
7 catches, 222 yards, 2 TDs, also had tackles and pass breakups on defense in win over Addison Trail
Carter York, Sycamore
Had five catches for 130 yards and two scores in a 42-0 win against Woodstock
Offensive Line
Gavin Honken, York
York rushed for 285 yards in win over Downers South, with Honken leading the Dukes in pancakes and strong pass protection
Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley
On Storm line that led to 188 yards rushing, 2 TDs in 18-8 win at Hall
Defensive Line
Braeden Ross, Hiawatha
Had 10 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks and a pass deflection in a 48-0 win against Danville Schlarmann
Nolan Glynn, L-P
Helped L-P limit Woodstock North to six points in second half of 35-24 win
Taiden Thomas, Oswego
2 fumble recoveries in Oswego’s 48-3 win over Plainfield Central
Linebacker
Jaxon Lane, Montini
5 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception
Joey Maucieri, York
10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 QB pressures in win over Downers Grove South
Seth Ferrari, St. Bede
6 tackles, helped hold Walther Christian to -2 rushing yards, 47 passing yards in 54-0 win
Zach Adamo, Burlington Central
8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks in 35-21 win over Crystal Lake South.
Defensive Back
Nolan Kline, Genoa-Kingston
Had six tackles and an interception in an overtime win against Oregon
Tyler Eshoo, Burlington Central
6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass break-up in 35-21 win over Crystal Lake South.
Zack Garifo, Huntley
Played a big role in 40-21 win over Jacobs, had 89-yard INT return TD in second half that gave Huntley a 33-7 lead.
Landon Knigge, Dixon
98-yard kickoff return TD to open 2nd half