Nathan Kleba’s big run gives Genoa-Kingston OT win against Oregon

GENOA — After running the ball 50 times prior - mostly up the middle and off the edges - Genoa-Kingston decided to try something different with the pressure on in overtime Friday night.

Quarterback Nathan Kleba, who carried the ball twice for nine yards during the game, scooted around right end for a 12-yard touchdown run on the Cogs’ second play in overtime, sending G-K to a wild 20-14 Big Northern Conference victory at Cogs Stadium against Oregon.

“It was a designed play,” an exhausted Kleba said afterward. “We had run that once before and it worked OK, but this one really worked.”

The run capped a frenzied fourth quarter and extra period as the Cogs tied the game with 1:31 remaining on a 1-yard run by Brady Brewick, who then added the two-point conversion run to tie the game at 14.

On its possession in overtime, Oregon (1-2, 1-2) got as close as the GK 4, but then a low snap resulted in a loss of 13 yards. Quarterback Jack Washburn (10-for-19, 178 yards) saw his fourth-down pass sail incomplete.

GK (2-1, 2-1) responded on its possession with a 3-yard run by Tyler Atterberry and then, following a false-start penalty, Kleba tucked the ball under his right arm and made it to the end zone, where he was mobbed by his teammates as the Cog sideline exploded.

“That was unbelievable,” G-K coach Cam Davekos said, shaking his head. “We talked at halftime to keep grinding, keep pounding, and to trust one another. They trusted one another in that second half.”

G-K scored first in the first quarter on a 6-yard TD run by Nolan Kline, but the try for two points failed. Two plays later, Oregon took the lead on a 64-yard toss from Washburn to Quentin Berry. Oregon then took the lead, taking the second-half kickoff 68 yards in 10 plays before workhorse junior Logan Weems (22 carries, 113 yards) scored on a 1-yard run for a 14-6 lead. The score stayed that way until the final dramatic drives.

“It seemed like in the second half after that touchdown we had chances to put them away, but we’d have a hold or a turnover that came up to bite us in the butt,” Oregon coach Broc Kundert said. “We couldn’t put them away. Maybe we are thinking a little too highly of ourselves, reading too many headlines. Nobody is going to roll over for us, not in this league.

“Time to get back to work Monday. We’ve got Winnebago (next Friday) and that’s a team we can compete with. But it’s sure going to be harder after this one.”

The Cogs, who had 291 total yards (244 rushing, 51 passing) travel to Dixon next Friday. Peyton Meyer led the Cogs’ ground attack with 77 yards on 12 carries while Brewick added 65 yards on 14 totes. Oregon finished with 310 total yards (178 passing, 132 on the ground).