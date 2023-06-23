Soucie: New IHSA enrollment numbers will lead to classification switches

The IHSA enrollment numbers have been released for the next two-year period. With that comes a number of significant changes to how the postseason will look for the next two campaigns.

With those new numbers comes a different batch of schools that face multipliers, some that lost the multiplier designation and one that will face a success-formula designation.

Fourteen schools will face multiplier designations: Brother Rice, Marist, Mount Carmel, St. Ignatius, St. Rita, St. Teresa, IC Catholic, Joliet Catholic, Nazareth, Providence, Fenwick, Sacred Heart Griffin, St. Francis and Loyola.

Of that group, St. Ignatius, IC Catholic, Joliet Catholic, Providence, Fenwick, Sacred Heart Griffin, St. Francis and Loyola were not multiplied during the last two seasons. IC Catholic and Loyola did voluntarily elect to move up to Class 3A and Class 8A, respectively, when they would have been Class 2A and Class 7A without doing so. That didn’t prevent either program from winning a state title last season.

Here’s what it means for either a newly or returning multiplied school:

School New Enrollment # Old Enrollment # New Classification Old Classification Fenwick 1819.95 1140 7A 5A IC Catholic 608 323.5 4A 3A (played up) Joliet Catholic 965.25 616.5 5A 4A Loyola 3276.075 1985 8A 8A (played up) Providence 1296.075 858 5A/6A (bubble) 4A Sacred Heart Griffin 884.4 607 5A 4A St. Francis 695 1130.25 5A 4A St. Ignatius 2408.175 1443 8A 6A

The success formula also returned. Well, sort of.

To have the success formula applied, a private or nonboundaried school must earn a state trophy in each of the two previous seasons prior to the new enrollment numbers. In this case, a trophy must have been earned in the 2021 and 2022 state finals.

Sacred Heart Griffin was the lone school to achieve this feat and does technically have the success formula applied.

The Cyclones, however, also weren’t multiplied during the last two-year enrollment period. There is a provision within the success-formula rule which doesn’t allow a school to be forced to move up two classifications. A school would only be allowed to move up two classifications if a substantial enrollment shift was the reason for it.

The only way the success formula would be applied in Sacred Heart Griffin’s case would be if its new multiplied enrollment still landed it in the 4A field. That has only a small probability of happening, but the success formula would be applied to the Cyclones if it did. Regardless of how it all plays out, Sacred Heart Griffin will definitely be a Class 5A team in the postseason.

It is the first time a football program has been assigned the success formula since 2019. The previous two-year period for enrollment calculation had just one postseason due to the pandemic, which made it impossible for any school to win trophies in two consecutive postseasons. Agree or disagree, the canceled 2020 season was counted as a participation season for multiplier and success-formula calculation.

It’s also the reason why so few schools – just nine – were multiplied during the previous two-year enrollment period. Three of those nine lost their multiplier designation for the upcoming enrollment period: Quincy Notre Dame, Rockford Boylan and Sterling Newman.

Here’s what that means for those three schools:

School New Enrollment # Old Enrollment # New Classification Old Classification Quincy Notre Dame 378.5 641.03 2A 4A Rockford Boylan 673.5 1268.03 4A 5A Sterling Newman 210 355.58 1A 2A

It’s an interesting development for each program, particularly for Sterling Newman, which has made the postseason in 27 of the last 28 years, but it hasn’t been an entrant in the Class 1A field since a runner-up showing in 1998.

Enrollment shifts

There were a number of public schools that found significant enrollment shifts. In this format, even small shifts can matter in some classifications while large shifts can sometimes mean very little at all.

Here’s the list of the 20 schools that saw the largest shift in enrollment by increase. It includes both schools subjected to possible multipliers and schools that were not.

School New Enrollment Old Enrollment Difference Loyola (multiplied) 3276.075 1985 Up 1291.075 St. Ignatius (multiplied) 2408.175 1443 Up 965.175 Fenwick (multiplied) 1819.95 1140 Up 679.95 Taft 3849 3323 Up 526 Providence (multiplied) 1296.075 858 Up 438.075 St. Francis (multiplied) 1130.25 695 Up 435.25 Joliet Catholic (multiplied) 965.25 616.5 Up 348.75 DePaul Prep 833 518 Up 315 IC Catholic (multiplied) 608 323.5 Up 284.5 Sacred Heart Griffin (multiplied) 884.5 607 Up 277.4 Kenwood 1939.5 1662.5 Up 277 Machesney Park Harlem 1928 1739.5 Up 188.5 Kankakee 1459.5 1283.5 Up 176 Stagg 2479 2311.5 Up 167.5 Granite City 1810.5 1645.5 Up 165 South Elgin 2849.5 2692.5 Up 157 Mather 1660.5 1506 Up 154.5 Rockford Jefferson 1887.5 1733 Up 154.5 Amundsen 1470 1335 Up 135 St. Laurence 844 710.5 Up 133.5

Some of the schools that were not affected by any sort of multiplier won’t likely see any real classification consuqeunces, but a few that will appear to be Kankakee (who will go from 5A to 6A), DePaul (3A to 4A) and Kenwood (6A to 7A).

Here’s the list of the 20 schools that saw the largest shift in enrollment by decrease. It includes both schools subjected to possible multipliers and schools that were not.

School New Enrollment Old Enrollment Difference Rockford Boylan (lost multiplier) 673.5 1268.03 down 594.53 Collins 241 781 down 540 Englewood STEM 1200.5 1636 down 435.5 Berywn-Cicero (Morton) 7758.5 8170.5 down 412 Phoenix 559 946.5 down 387.5 St. Rita 1603.8 1915.65 down 311.85 Rich Township 2466.5 2761.5 down 295 Quincy Notre Dame (lost multiplier) 378.5 641.03 down 262.53 St. Charles East 2169 2428 down 259 St. Patrick 983 1206 down 223 Warren 3696.5 3893.5 down 197 Orr 214 410 down 196 Noble/Johnson 505 697 down 192 Hinsdale Central 2528 2705 down 177 Urbana 1126.5 1301.5 down 175 Plainfield East 2031.5 2200.5 down 169 Marian Central Catholic 389 557 down 168 Rockford East 1559.5 1726.5 down 167 Peoria Notre Dame 563.5 729.5 down 166 Geneva 1698 1859.5 down 161.5

Many of these shifts, while substantial in number, won’t lead to many actual classification shifts. It does not, however, eliminate the possibilities.

But the enrollment drops do provide one of the most curious cases of all in St. Rita.

St. Rita is one of the 14 multiplied schools, but the natural enrollment drop of the school from 1,103 to 972 means that its multiplier number drops to 1603.8, which is much more in line with a 6A classified school instead of 7A where it has played most recently.

The list

Any change, large or small, can only be measured by how it relates to each of the other 502 playoff eligible programs and what their enrollments are in comparison.

When looking at the overview, we start with the smallest school enrollment-wise, Ottawa Marquette (154 enrollment) and go all the way to the largest school enrollment-wise, Berwyn-Cicero Morton (7758.5 enrollment).

So, for the purposes of this discussion, a school that loses enrollment and moves up slots on the board would be classified as moving up, potentially into a lower classification.

Conversely, a school that gains enrollment would move down slots on the board and be moving down, potentially into a higher classification.

Schools that have a relatively large gain or decline could move very few slots on the board based on the differences in enrollment of the schools that reside around them. In other situations, a rather modest gain or decline could lead to a significant change because of the close proximity of schools of likewise enrollments. This happens frequently in the smaller classifications where an enrollment change of less than 10 one way or the other could be the difference between a smaller or larger classification.

Here’s a list of schools with the largest change in slots on the board in an upward direction (moving toward or into a smaller classification):

School 2023-24 Spot on Board 2021-22 Spot on Board Difference Collins 33 247 214 spots up Orr 16 129 113 spots up Quincy Notre Dame 118 215 97 spots up Rockford Boylan 229 319 90 spots up Sterling Newman 13 99 86 spots up Phoenix 200 274 74 spots up Marian Central Catholic 129 193 64 spots up Englewood STEM 310 367 57 spots up Noble/Johnson 178 229 51 spots up Rockford Christian 71 117 46 spots up Raby 21 59 38 spots up St. Edward 44 82 38 spots up St. Rita 364 401 38 spots up Peoria Notre Dame 201 234 33 spots up Highland Park 375 406 31 spots up Phillips 195 225 30 spots up Farmington 102 130 28 spots up Urbana 296 324 28 spots up Edwards County 29 54 25 spots up Streamwood 373 398 25 spots up

So, what does this list mean in terms of impact?

It’s already been noted what it means for Sterling Newman, Boylan and St. Rita, but other prominent programs that could find themselves moving into a smaller classification include Chicago Phillips. A few schools not on the list but saw moves of 20 or more spots include Prairie Ridge, which looks likely to fall into the 5A mix, and Belleville Althoff, which is likely a 1A team should it qualify for the postseason.

Just as there are schools that moved up on the list, there are others that saw either an enrollment increase move them significantly down the list or a more moderate move down because stable enrollment saw them moved below schools that did experience an enrollment drop of some kind.

Here’s a list of schools with the largest change in slots on the board in an downward direction (moving toward or into a larger classification):

School 2023-24 spot on the board 2021-22 spot on the board Difference IC Catholic (multiplier added) 212 76 (played up) down 136 St. Ignatius (multiplier added) 451 350 down 101 Fenwick (multiplier added) 384 300 down 84 DePaul Prep 256 174 down 82 Joliet Catholic (multiplier added) 277 207 down 70 St. Francis (multiplier added) 297 228 down 69 Westmont 117 51 down 66 Providence (multiplier added) 327 262 down 65 Loyola (multiplier added) 483 418 (played up) down 65 Sacred Heart Griffin (multiplied added) 267 203 down 64 Leo 125 72 down 53 North Lawndale 161 115 down 46 Kenwood 411 371 down 40 Noble/Academy 194 156 down 38 Machesney Park Harlem 409 376 down 33 Shelbyville 99 70 down 29 Kankakee 350 321 down 29 Pittsfield 95 68 down 27 St. Laurence 259 232 down 27 King 192 168 down 24

Like the list of schools that were moving up the list, the impact of moving down the list is usually impacted most in smaller schools where the bubbles are more affected by smaller moves in the enrollment lines. A larger school that was already locked into 8A isn’t affected by a list move of 20 spots of more, but a 20 spot move by a school in a smaller classification is almost certain to see either a classification move or a presence much closer to the bubble lines between two classes than it had been previously.

Speaking of the bubble lines, here’s where the classification break lines have been for the last three contested postseasons:

2022 postseason 2021 postseason 2019 postseason Class 1A Up to 315 Up to 324 Up to 297 Class 2A 316-423 325-422 298-405 Class 3A 424-559 423-551 406-530 Class 4A 560-858 552-793 531-769 Class 5A 859-1302 794-1311 770-1238 Class 6A 1303-1800 1311.5-1747 1238.5-1735 Class 7A 1800.5-2207.7 1747.5-2207.7 1736-2216 Class 8A 2208 and above 2208 and above 2217 and above

For the most part, the bubbles remain pretty stable. Evidence of that comes easily as Brother Rice has been the largest Class 7A team in the field for two consecutive years.

But now the teams that reside around the bubbles have seen a lot of change which means we should see some substantial changes in the make up of many of the playoff fields, even if, and history shows that the fields are largely made up of the same teams on a year-to-year basis.

Time will only tell how much change that will be.