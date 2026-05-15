Kankakee, Bradley-Bourbonnais celebrate boys track individual conference champs: Thursday’s Journal roundup

Boys track and field

Southland Athletic Conference championships: At Crete-Monee, Kankakee scored 58 points to finish fifth at the seven-team meet, bolstered by a pair of championship performances.

Dominic White shared the high jump title with Thornwood’s Je’Mauri Jones (1.88 meters) and anchored the winning 4x100 relay alongside Kymani Billings, Phillip Turner and George Noble.

Turner was second in the 400 meters (48.91 seconds), as were Kendrick Crite in the discus (41.73) and the 4x400 relay of Noble, Billings, Turner and Davion White (3:29.65).

SouthWest Suburban Conference championships: At Lockport, Bradley-Bourbonnais (51) was fifth out of 12 teams. Lyzale Edmon won the 200 meters (21.80). Jamir Burt was second in the 110 hurdles (14.95), as was the 4x100 relay of Edmon, Seth Teague, Ky’ren Edmon and Brandon Sumrall (41.82).

Both the 4x100 team and 4x200 relay of Lyzale Edmon, Sumrall, Jordan Fitch and Kyron Birk (3rd, 1:28.21) broke school records for the second time in as many weeks.

Baseball

Coal City 10, Kankakee 0 (6 inn.): Mason Hamilton (H, BB, 5 K) and Ben Watson (2 H, 6 K) each threw three innings in a home shutout for the Coalers (22-7). Tyce Farrell was 2 for 2 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Gavin Berger tripled home a pair and scored.

Devin Arbour had a pair of hits for the Kays (7-22), who also got a hit from Bentley Deany.

Wilmington 4, Andrew 3: At home, Ryan Kettman went 6⅔ innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits, a walk and five strikeouts on the mound and was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs at the dish for the Wildcats (19-5-1). Cooper Holman was 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Clifton Central 7, St. Anne 3: The host Comets (16-5, 10-1 River Valley) avenged Tuesday’s loss to the Cardinals for a series split that clinched them sole ownership of the RVC title. Derek Meier doubled twice, drove in a run and scored three more as part of his 4 for 4 day. Mayson Mitchell hit a solo home run. Brayden Meents allowed an earned run on four hits, a walk and 10 strikeouts in a complete game.

Matthew Langellier tripled and scored for the Cardinals (10-9, 7-5). Liam Goodrich doubled and scored. He also allowed five earned runs on 11 hits, three walks and two strikeouts in a complete game.

Herscher 4, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3: At home, Gavin Nelson hit a game-tying single in the sixth inning before coming around to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch for the Tigers (24-8-1). Nash Brubaker doubled twice and drove in a pair. Gaige Brown tripled and scored the tying run. Grady Trammel earned the relief win after allowing an earned run on three hits and four strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

Dwight 14, Peotone 7: The Blue Devils (3-20) were doubled up at home. Tyler Leitelt doubled, tripled, drove in a pair and scored. Lincoln Tierney allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, five walks and three strikeouts in four innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 18, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): The visiting Panthers (15-10, 8-4 RVC) scored nine times in the first inning. Reed Millette homered, drove in a pair and scored twice. Caden Christensen (2 for 2, R, RBI) and Case Christensen (1 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI) each threw two innings of a perfect game.

Attica (Ind.) 11, Cissna Park 1 (5 inn.): Across the state line, Jace Comstock and Jream Renteria had the lone hits for the visiting Timberwolves (5-12).

Softball

Beecher 13, Momence 0 (5 inn.): The Bobcats dominated the first game of a road doubleheader Thursday, with Taylor Norkus throwing a five-inning ho-hitter with two walks and 11 strikeouts. Grace Wuest was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs while Allie Johnson, Liliana Irwin and Mia Chavez scored two runs apiece.

Momence had Tatum Coash and Jaesyn Walk each work a walk.

Beecher 15, Momence 0 (3 inn.): With a win in the second game of a doubleheader, the Bobcats (28-0, 14-0 River Valley) polished off another unbeaten conference season in a year that featured their 25th straight RVC title. Maddy Grooms went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs while Makenzie Johnson was 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Elena Kvasnicka was 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs while Anna Westerhoff was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Carmela Irwin had eight strikeouts and just two hits allowed in three innings.

For Momence (4-14, 4-10), Delilah Latham and Jada Moss each had a hit, with Latham recording a double.

Watseka 11, Herscher 10: The Warriors (15-9) wrapped the regular season with a close win on the road. After going up 7-1 in the third, and having the Tigers (14-16) tie it up with six in the bottom of the third, the Warriors scored four times over the next two innings and then held on late. Christa Holohan was 3 for 5 with a triple, an RBI and five runs while Noelle Schroeder was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Herscher’s Emery Fritz was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Reese Hartman had a triple, a walk and two runs.

Wilmington 18, Rosary 3 (4 inn.): The Wildcats (24-5) worked 16 walks as a team to close the regular season with their seventh straight win. Keeley Walsh was 1 for 1 with two walks, three RBIs and two runs. Emilie Strong had three RBIs while Madisyn Rossow, Taylor Tenn and Natalie Strohm all had two RBIs apiece. Lexi Strohm and Meredith Marquardt each threw a hitless relief inning.

Clifton Central 14, St. Anne 1 (5 inn.): The host Comets (9-15, 8-6 RVC) scored at least three runs in each of their four trips to the dish on just nine hits. Rayven Perkins (3 R) and Laney Bussian (2B, 2 R, RBI) each had two hits. Emily Ponton allowed an unearned run on a hit, two walks and eight strikeouts in a complete game.

Daniela Pena had the lone hit for St. Anne (2-16, 1-13).

Grant Park 17, Donovan 7 (5 inn.): Cheyenne Hayes was 4 for 5 with three doubles, seven RBIs and two runs to lead the Dragons (18-5, 10-4 RVC) to a win in their regular season finale. Delaney Heldt and Abigail Garcia each went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run while Abigail Roberts was 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs.

The Wildcats (9-10, 6-8) had seven different players score a run. Haley Cavanaugh was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run with Lylow Kaufman also recording an RBI.

Ottawa 17, Coal City 5 (5 inn.): The visiting Coalers (16-14) got an RBI triple from Ava Mills, an RBI double from Addison Harvey and a double and a run from Khloe Picard.

Gardner-South Wilmington 13, Illinois Lutheran 1 (5 inn.): The visiting Panthers (21-11, 12-2 RVC) got 16 hits from 11 players, led by Brynn Christensen (3 for 3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs). Bree Stein (2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Liv Siano (2 3B, 3 R, 4 RBIs) and Maddie Simms (2B, 2 R) had two hits apiece.

Jo Male struck out nine and allowed an earned run on three hits and no walks in a complete game.

Bass Fishing

Reed-Custer Regional: At Braidwood Lake, host Reed-Custer‘s team of Mady Banach and Nathan Banach (19.32 pounds) won the regional plaque, with Nathan Banach’s 4.32-pound catch the biggest reel of the regional.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais duo of Preston Scroggins and Jace Scheppler advanced to the sectional round after taking third (12.42). Donovan’s duo of Kayden Lafond and Kadyn Dietrich (11.47) took fourth to also advance.