Riding the waves of change in the real estate industry

Michelle Arseneau Group, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker, has sold more than 2,400 homes and amassed $260 million in sales in the past three decades. Pictured (from left) are Michelle Arseneau, Katy Draper and Michelle Esparza. (Photo provided by Michelle Arseneau)

When Michelle Arseneau got into residential real estate in 1994, computers were barely used to conduct business, let alone texts and social media.

Needless to say, the industry – and Arseneau’s way of conducting business – has changed by leaps and bounds in the past 31 years.

“You really depended on each other for information,” Arseneau said of the camaraderie that was built up between herself and other real estate agents in her initial years in the profession. “You were running everywhere to get initials and signatures. There was a lot more showing different properties because nobody could see them online.”

The Michelle Arseneau Group was recognized as an Innovator in Real Estate in The Daily Journal’s 2026 Progress Awards. (Photo provided by Michelle Arseneau)

But in the decades that have followed, Arseneau has maintained – and grown – her real estate presence in the Chicago Southland region. Her namesake, Michelle Arseneau Group, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker, has sold more than 2,400 homes and amassed $260 million in sales in the past three decades.

The Michelle Arseneau Group was recognized as an Innovator in Real Estate in The Daily Journal’s 2026 Progress Awards. Within Coldwell Banker, the team has been recognized as top producers as they serve clients across Kankakee, Cook and Will counties.

While her name graces the operation, Arseneau is quick to point out that the team she helms has been a key component of the group’s accomplishments in the past three decades. Collectively, the group specializes in multiple property types and scenarios, including relocations, investments, estates and first-time and move-up homes.

Arseneau is one of five members of her team. Other agents within her office include Katy Draper, who is Arseneau’s daughter, as well as Michelle Esparza and Darci Lemner. Additionally, Liz Panella Tuzil serves on the team, overseeing social media.

In today’s real estate market, Arseneau said social media has been a game-changer for the industry, and she works hard to continue harnessing the latest digital tools to bring accurate information to prospective homebuyers as efficiently as possible.

“That was a huge step, and that continues to evolve,” Arseneau said of how social media plays hand-in-glove with her marketing strategies. “You can’t just go and put a photo up anymore. You really need to showcase the property and hit as many people as you can.”

Arseneau’s office has stayed abreast of innovation, working with professional photographers who chronicle homes in detail. Aerial photos and videographer services also are a part of the process.

Arseneau said she and her team go to great lengths to showcase a client’s home as it goes on the market. The act of staging could be akin to a model shoot.

“We go in and really help our clients get their property ready to show it in the best light,” she said. “Those photos are so important.”

Arseneau said Draper consistently comes up with fresh, innovative ideas to reinvigorate the business and its approach to real estate.

“I love doing it with my daughter because she’s so on top of all of the new things and the new trends and the new marketing,” Arseneau said. “She follows the trends all over the country and then brings those ideas here. We work it into our marketing platform. I give her a lot of credit for that.”

While the Michelle Arseneau Group specializes in the three-county Chicago Southland region, Arseneau said the team had a notable year in 2025 – thanks, in part, to the Coldwell Banker affiliation.

“We closed properties in 10 counties last year,” Arseneau said. “We reach out to wherever we think a buyer might come from.”

Speaking more specifically to the Coldwell Banker relationship, Arseneau added, “The nice thing is we work with a listing concierge through Coldwell Banker. It’s kind of like if you’re looking for a sweater online, sweaters keep coming to you. It targets the backend and finds somebody who might be a great fit for that property, no matter where they are at.”

When asked about the key ingredient to her enduring success in the past three decades, Arseneau said a willingness to adapt is a key part of the process.

“I’ve experienced a lot of change,” she said. “I’m always excited about all of the changes that take place almost monthly. It keeps it really interesting and fresh for me. I’m very optimistic about the future of real estate.”

While adaptability is a key cornerstone to navigating an ever-changing landscape, Arseneau said many of the core principles that go into real estate remain as much a part of her approach to business today as they were in 1994.

“I still believe that it’s important to collaborate with your peers – in my case, the other agents. I think that it really helps with negotiations,” she said. “Communication is huge. It’s about listening – and then responding and problem solving.”

Arseneau adds she enjoys her work just as much today as she did when she first started in the industry.

“I love helping people reach their goals; it’s just such a good feeling,” she said. “You are with people in all stages of their lives. I appreciate the opportunity to be in those spaces and do what I love to do and help them.”

For more information, visit michellearseneaugroup.com.