A Taylor-Made Life: Back on Easy Street

“I did awesome!” said Andy.

“I had a good performance, didn’t I?” asked Mike.

“That crowd loved us!” exclaimed Sam.

These were just a few of the remarks from three of the approximately 40 actors who participated in this year’s Easy Street Theater production. The 20th anniversary of the theater organization, which is for actors with special abilities, was celebrated last weekend with “Fairytales & Finales,” a two-part show filled with music and laughs.

This was my second year participating in Easy Street. I’m a buddy in the productions, which means I partner with an actor and help them with their dialogue and blocking.

This year, I worked with Reem, who played Snow White. In the eight weeks we worked together, I marveled at how she blossomed into her role, bringing the beloved princess to life.

The beautiful thing about Easy Street is that is doesn’t matter if an actor’s character has three lines or 30 — each character is equally important. With that, each actor has the opportunity to feel like a star. It’s truly their time to shine.

Even if the nerves kick in pre-show, the audience would never know it. These actors go out three nights in a row and give it their all.

And whether you’re involved in the production or are in the audience, you’ll be left with a full heart.Now we wait until next year’s production and all the talent and joy it brings.

If you’re interested in learning more about this organization, feel free to send me an email or check out Easy Street Theater for Actors with Special Abilities on Facebook.

