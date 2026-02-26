Easy Street 20-year celebration: 2 shows in 1

The cast and crew of “The Wizard of Oz,” performed by Easy Street Theater in 2025, pose for a photo. Easy Street will be back on stage March 6-8. (Provided by Easy Street Theater)

To celebrate its 20th season, Easy Street Theater doubled down on the fun by bringing two shows into one. Easy Street Theater, for actors with special abilities, has been showcasing its talents in Kankakee County since 2006.

Founded by Monica Brigham, the theater program has performed hit shows like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Grease,” as well as a number of original productions.

The 2026 production, “Fairytales & Finales,” is set for the stage March 6-8 at St. John Paul II Settles Center in Kankakee and offers two stories, two casts and two times the laughter, all for the price of one ticket.

“After 20 years and 30 shows, it looks like Easy Street Theater has become a stable part of our community,” said Brigham. “I’m thrilled to know that as I step back and let some young directors take the lead, the theater is in good hands. We’ve got a lot of years left to provide this amazing experience to our actors and buddies.”

The “Fairytales” portion of the show is a performance of “Ever After: The Musical,” which is a comedic take on how fairy tale characters make up with their villains through the help of a daytime talk show.

Directed by Kathy Stockton, this show features music and laughter as Snow White reconciles with the Evil Queen and Cinderella reconnects with her Ugly Stepsisters.

The “Finales” portion is an original script, written by Ken Klipp. It takes three classic films and answers the question of “What did the first draft look like?” Directed by Sarah Stephens, this show offers laughs and memorable characters like Darth Vader and Scrooge.

Shows are set for 7 p.m. on March 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. on March 8, all at the Settles Center, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $15 each and are cash-only at the door.

For more information, go to easystreettheater.com or follow Easy Street Theater for Actors with Special Abilities on Facebook.