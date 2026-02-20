County partners with Our Aging Services to protect vulnerable residents through the Blue Envelope Program

Our Aging Services (Photo Provided By Our Aging Services)

Kankakee County has adopted the Blue Envelope Program, a safety initiative designed to support individuals with dementia, autism, developmental disabilities, PTSD, mental illness, or other communication challenges during interactions with law enforcement.

The program began when Our Aging Services, a local nonprofit specializing in aging, disability, and dementia advocacy, introduced the concept to county police forces and community partners.

Our Aging Services collaborated with Chad Gessner at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, local municipal police departments, and Jim Rowe at the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office to implement the program.

How It Works:

The Blue Envelope is a brightly colored packet containing essential documents — driver’s license, vehicle registration, emergency contacts, and communication notes — so officers immediately understand that the individual may need extra time, sensory-aware communication, or simplified instructions.

This reduces misunderstandings, promotes calm interactions, and helps both residents and officers feel more confident and prepared.

“The Blue Envelope Program is a simple tool that can change the tone of an interaction,” said Leslee Schafer, Founder and CEO of Our Aging Services, in a news release. “We brought this idea forward because we believe every resident deserves to feel safe, understood, and supported.

Where to Get Blue Envelopes:

Blue Envelopes and matching window decals are available at:

• Our Aging Services

• Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department

• Local city police departments

• Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office

For More Information:

Contact Our Aging Services at leslee@ouragingservices.org or follow the program on Facebook and Instagram.