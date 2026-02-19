Source of Kankakee soapy discharge identified

An industrial processing issue led to the wastewater delivery system at the Stone Street sewer pumping station became overwhelmed with soap suds from a producer of liquid hand soap on Friday, Jan. 16, along Kennedy Drive in Kankakee. (Provided by Lance Marczak)

The mystery source of the Jan. 16 sudsy and foamy discharge which overwhelmed a Kankakee sewer station has been identified and fined.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis confirmed after Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting the source and the amount of the fine levied.

Through backtracking the soapy water through the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency – the region’s wastewater treatment plant – and through the city’s Environmental Services Utilities department, it was determined the discharge originated from Kensing Solutions, 2525 S. Kensington Road in Kankakee.

Kensing Solutions, which produces liquid hand soap among other products, was formerly known as Henkel and more recently BASF.

Officials were clear the discharge was not toxic.

A message seeking a response from Kensing was not immediately returned.

The discharge occurred as a result of a process issue, Zack Newton, superintendent of the city’s utilities department, previously stated.

As a result of the improper discharge, Kensing was fined $1,000 and required to reimburse $11,026 to the City of Kankakee and KRMA for the expenses of cleaning the discharge which rose out of Stone Street sewer pumping station.

Crews worked to keep the soap rising out of manhole covers from reaching storm water drains, so the substance would not spill into the Kankakee River.

Workers were on site for about six hours.

Lanes of Kennedy Drive had to be closed as the suds spilled down the grassy slope near the pump station.

The specialty chemical manufacturer produces ingredients from vegetable oils, including natural vitamin E, plant sterols and surfactants, for the personal care, nutrition and industrial markets.