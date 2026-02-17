One child dead in Eastern Kankakee County crash that injured two

One of two children critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on East Illinois Route 17 last week has died.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed the death.

There is no further information being released about the children, officials said.

At approximately 11:32 p.m. Feb. 12, deputies responded to the crash that occurred near the area of the 3700 block of East Illinois Route 17, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after KanComm received an automated crash alert from an iPhone.

Deputies discovered a pickup truck partially submerged in almost two feet of partially frozen creek water.

The vehicle was being operated by 58-year-old Phyllis A. Moses, of Pembroke Township, and was occupied by two young children at the time of the incident.

Moses was taken to a local hospital, where she was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The children were both taken to a Chicago-area hospital, where they both remain in critical condition at this time.