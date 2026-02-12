Officials monitor conditions as thick ice in Illinois, Kankakee rivers begins melting

Five days after the Will County and Wilmington emergency services said they were monitoring changing ice conditions on the Illinois and Kankakee Rivers, the weather finally warmed enough for it to begin thawing.

The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that thick ice remains in place on the Illinois River, though there appears to be some wet melt areas across the layer of ice further up the river.

The news release said warmer temperatures through the rest of the week will allow some melting across the ice, and everything right now is slow and steady.

According to the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency, the river is wide and open through the Morris area, with minor ice along the shore that is melting daily.

The Will County EMA encourages residents near the river to have at least two ways to receive emergency alerts – such as the Ready Will County app and a NOAA weather radio – review and update household emergency plans, and know what to do and where to go if conditions change rapidly.

Local agencies will monitor and share information as conditions evolve.

For preparedness information and alerts, download the Ready Will County app at willcountyema.org/readywillcounty.