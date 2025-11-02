Halloween traditions come alive in Bradley

A crisp fall evening greeted Bradley residents as they flipped on their porch lights Friday night to welcome trick-or-treaters.
As costumed kids – many accompanied by costumed adults – crunched over fallen leaves to collect their candy, many candy-givers sat outside to enjoy the Halloween tradition.
From the front yard of Bradley resident Jean Tanner’s home on South Center Avenue, a group of about eight neighbors, friends and family also gave out “oohs” and “awws” from their lawn chairs as each little one approached.
Tanner and her next-door neighbor, Madonna Bertrand, have gathered to enjoy the evening together for 10 years. Family members inside the house paused while cooking a dinner of hot dogs and chili to peek out the window as the kids – usually about 200 – came and went.
Across the street, resident Paul Minix and family let their 15-year-old pup, Lily – dressed as Superdog – greet trick-or-treaters as they approached.
It was Lily’s fifth year serving as official greeter, Minix said.
“She just loves it,” he said.
While some have long-running traditions for the holiday, others were just beginning theirs.
Parents Kane Crecy and Asia Barker of Kankakee were having their first Hallween with their 1-year-old daughter, Violet.
The couple dressed up as dinosaurs, and Violet served as their little piglet.