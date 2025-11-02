Halloween traditions come alive in Bradley

Parents Kane Crecy and Asia Barker, of Kankakee, take their daughter, Violet, 1, trick-or-treating for her first Halloween in Bradley on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A crisp fall evening greeted Bradley residents as they flipped on their porch lights Friday night to welcome trick-or-treaters.

As costumed kids – many accompanied by costumed adults – crunched over fallen leaves to collect their candy, many candy-givers sat outside to enjoy the Halloween tradition.

From the front yard of Bradley resident Jean Tanner’s home on South Center Avenue, a group of about eight neighbors, friends and family also gave out “oohs” and “awws” from their lawn chairs as each little one approached.

A child dressed as an angel approaches the Bradley home of Jean Tanner (left) as she and her neighbor, Madonna Bertrand (second from left), gather with friends and family to greet trick-or-treaters Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Tanner and her next-door neighbor, Madonna Bertrand, have gathered to enjoy the evening together for 10 years. Family members inside the house paused while cooking a dinner of hot dogs and chili to peek out the window as the kids – usually about 200 – came and went.

Across the street, resident Paul Minix and family let their 15-year-old pup, Lily – dressed as Superdog – greet trick-or-treaters as they approached.

A 15-year-old Lily, dressed as Superdog, greets a family of trick-or-treaters as they approach the Bradley home of her owner, Paul Minix, on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

It was Lily’s fifth year serving as official greeter, Minix said.

“She just loves it,” he said.

While some have long-running traditions for the holiday, others were just beginning theirs.

Parents Kane Crecy and Asia Barker of Kankakee were having their first Hallween with their 1-year-old daughter, Violet.

The couple dressed up as dinosaurs, and Violet served as their little piglet.