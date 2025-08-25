Our Aging Services secures $20K grant from Cigna

Our Aging Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for seniors and individuals with intellectual disabilities, has been awarded a $20,000 grant from Cigna Healthcare.

This grant, part of Cigna Healthcare’s Community Ambassador Fellows program, aims to develop and launch initiatives that enhance the health and well-being of Illinois residents.

Our Aging Board Chairwoman Sarah Stephens, a Cigna Healthcare team member for 23 years, submitted the application for the grant on behalf of Our Aging Services.

Her efforts have paid off, bringing much-needed support to the nonprofit and to the local area, according to a news release.

“I have always had a passion for giving back to vulnerable populations,” Stephens said in the release. “I am both excited and grateful for the opportunity to share this achievement with Leslee and Megan, co-founders of Our Aging Services.”

Founded in 2023, Our Aging Services is an organization in the Kankakee area that serves residents across Illinois.

Leslee Schafer and Megan Turner, both natives to Kankakee County, are childhood best friends who share a passion for helping others.

Schafer brings knowledge from both senior living and the developmental disability industry, while Turner brings her background in transition planning for students aging out of the special education system.

Both co-founders also have personal connections to the cause, as they each have children with disabilities.

“Our passion is to share our knowledge and expertise with families facing similar challenges,” Schafer said in the release.

“Our loved ones deserve a seat at the table,” Turner said in the release. “And we’re here to support them in accessing the resources they need to live successful and purposeful lives. This grant will allow us to expand our footprint and reach those who need our support.”

Our Aging Services will be hosting a Family Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Kankakee Public Library.