Rehborg to graduate with honors from University of Minnesota

Maci K. Rehborg, a 2021 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais High School, will graduate with honors from the University of Minnesota on May 16, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in physical activity and health promotion.

Maci is the daughter of Jeff and Kelly Rehborg, of Dowagiac, Michigan, and the granddaughter of James and Joanne Rehborg, of Beecher; Dave and Ruta Stedt, of Beecher; and Carole Stedt, of Dresbach, Minnesota.

After her graduation, Rehborg will pursue a doctorate in occupational therapy from the Graduate College of Occupational Therapy at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

Parsons receives scholarship

Sarah Parsons was named the recipient of the 2025 Eleanor Hamrick Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an Iroquois County High School graduate pursuing a degree in education.

Parsons is a Watseka High School senior who will be attending Millikin University in the fall to study special education. She is the daughter of Rachel Parsons.