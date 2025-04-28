First Financial Bank to host local book drive to support financial literacy

Staff at First Financial Bank in Kankakee sit with collected books after a past book drive. (sub)

First Financial Bank and its associates will host a book drive from May 5-21 at the bank’s location in Kankakee, continuing the bank’s ongoing efforts to support financial literacy.

Residents can donate books by dropping them in a bin at the First Financial branch at 2000 W. Court St. Donated books can address financial literacy or any other subject. At the end of the campaign, First Financial associates will deliver all donated books to local schools, libraries and nonprofits in communities served by the bank.

“In recent years, our book drives have collected thousands of volumes to foster improved financial literacy in our communities, and we’re proud to continue this campaign as another way to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

In 2024, community members teamed up with First Financial to collect over 4,000 books in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, including 467 in Kankakee. As in previous years, First Financial will also offer a list of recommended books to help with financial literacy, available at each financial center during the book drive.

This past year First Financial donated a total of more than $4.6 million to community-based organizations its Midwestern footprint, while team members donated over 14,000 volunteer hours. First Financial has also earned a rating of Outstanding from the Federal Reserve Board for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act to meet the credit needs of the people and businesses in its communities. This is First Financial’s second consecutive Outstanding rating for its work.

First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services, including branches at 2000 W. Court St. in Kankakee, and at 216 S. Fourth St. in Watseka.