Rescue dog turned cover model

Sheba, adopted by Tracy Ahrens, of Momence, sits with her 6-month-old adopted kitty sibling Duckie. (Provided by Tracy Ahrens)

It is Sheba’s time for the spotlight.

The 12-year-old Labrador and Chow Chow mix, who was adopted from Iroquois County Animal Rescue by Momence resident Tracy Ahrens, was selected to be on the cover of the Spring 2025 issue of FIDO Friendly magazine.

FIDO Friendly is a quarterly dog travel and lifestyle magazine. The current issue is available online and in print at fidofriendly.com.

Ahrens has taken photos of her pets in festive outfits for holidays for years.

For fun, she entered a couple of photos for the magazine contest and won.

“Sheba’s amazingly a pro when she sits before my camera,” Ahrens said.

The cover of the Spring 2025 issue of FIDO Friendly magazine features Sheba, a dog who was adopted from Iroquois County Animal Rescue by Momence resident Tracy Ahrens. (Photo Provided by Tracy Ahrens)

Ahrens adopted Sheba three years ago.

Margaret Fox, president and founder of Iroquois County Animal Rescue, knew that Ahrens had lost her senior dog, Angel, in March 2022.

Angel had been adopted at age 11 and passed away at age 16.

Fox contacted Ahrens one day saying she had a senior dog new to the shelter’s care.

“Margaret knew that I adore senior dogs,” Ahrens said.

After arranging to meet Sheba, who was 9 years old at the time, at the PetSmart in Bradley, Ahrens decided to adopt her.

She learned that Sheba has a dislocated kneecap and mild dysplasia in both hips.

“However, that doesn’t slow her down if she sees a rabbit or a squirrel,” Ahrens said.

Ahrens also learned that Sheba’s previous owner had loved her dearly but had to surrender the dog due to her own medical issues.

She asked if she could keep in touch with Sheba’s former owner to give her peace of mind.

The shelter connected them, and they have kept in touch via text. Ahrens has even taken Sheba to visit her previous owner in Watseka.

Sheba was with her previous owner since she was a puppy, learning several tricks including sit, stay, shake paw and down at her former home.

More about Sheba

“She’s a funny dog that seems to always smile,” Ahrens said. “She dances in circles when she’s happy or seeking a treat.”

The Spring 2025 issue of FIDO Friendly magazine features Sheba, a dog adopted from Iroquois County Animal Rescue by Momence resident Tracy Ahrens. (Photo Provided by Tracy Ahrens)

Sheba enjoys treats (including baby carrots), which is helpful in getting her to focus when being photographed.

Her favorite toys are two green stuffed ducks, a small red stuffed duck and a stuffed squirrel. She loves splashing in a plastic wading pool in hot weather.

Sheba was also featured in the Workman Publishing 365 Dogs Page-a-Day calendar for 2025. She was wearing Mardi Gras attire on March 4.