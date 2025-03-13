Curtis, Walters face off at debate

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, left, and Democratic mayoral candidate Genevra Walters listen to a question from the panel during the Kankakee County NAACP Candidates Forum on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Kankakee Community College. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – Two of Kankakee’s most recognizable figures who are seeking to set the city’s direction for the next four years laid out their vision.

Before an audience of about 100 in Kankakee Community College’s Iroquois Room, Chris Curtis, first-term Republican mayor, and Genevra Walters, retired 10-year Kankakee School District superintendent, who is running as a Democrat, answered a wide range of questions seeking their views and direction.

Questions ranged from issues dealing with crime, business and residential expansion, Hobbie Avenue reconstruction, budgets, leadership style and the municipality’s future.

While both, of course, said development, business growth and public safety matters were common concerns throughout the one-hour forum, hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, the path to accomplishing those tasks were often different.

A crowd of about 100 people listen as Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, left, and Democratic mayoral candidate Genevra Walters answer questions during the Kankakee County NAACP Candidates Forum on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Kankakee Community College. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Early voting is already underway for the April 1 municipal election. The city new year begins May 1, meaning Curtis will oversee the May 5 Kankakee City Council meeting, or Walters will take her oath of office that night.

While Curtis expressed satisfaction to the accomplishments of his first term – noting improving numbers in many areas of crime statistics, declines in taxing citizens and a sharply improved city hall financial picture – he was quick to say significant work must yet be done.

Walters, on the other hand, having not had a position within the city government, spoke of the need to gain input from from residents, neighborhood leaders and business leaders as to how the direction of the city might need to be altered.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis responds to a question during the Kankakee County NAACP Candidates Forum with Democratic mayoral candidate Genevra Walters on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Kankakee Community College. (Tiffany Blanchette)

After having served nine years as a 6th Ward alderman, Curtis challenged then-incumbent Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong in 2021 and soundly defeated her in her re-election bid.

He explained he then focused on restoring Kankakee’s troubled finances, deteriorating bond rating and crime issues.

He said uncompleted audits have all be completed and approved, the city bond rating has continued to rebound and crime has dropped 15%.

He also said the city also has experienced its highest-ever property evaluation figures – now standing at $322 million – and as a result the tax rate has dropped for property owners to $4.86, its lowest mark since Fiscal Year 2012.

Walters said she is no stranger to handling and managing large budgets, having successfully overseen more than $1 billion in her years as superintendent.

Kankakee Democratic mayoral candidate Genevra Walters responds to a question during the Kankakee County NAACP Candidates Forum with incumbent Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Kankakee Community College. (Tiffany Blanchette)

But, she said, more input needs to be gained from residents to see what help the city can lend to pick up those dealing with declining neighborhoods, job loss or underemployment.

She also pointed to the increase in “affordable housing” as well as rehab programs for properties in need.

Curtis also said he supports affordable housing. He praised the new 36-unit, $14 million West Harbor Residences through the Kankakee County Housing Authority in the city’s 5th Ward.

Curtis made clear his administration is also finalizing development plans for kick-starting a pair of somewhat stalled subdivision developments, Prairie Walk on the city’s southside, and Indian Meadows on its far western edge.

Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, asks a question to Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and Democratic mayoral candidate Genevra Walters during the NAACP's Candidates Forum on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Kankakee Community College. (Tiffany Blanchette)

While the candidates often did not agree on the direction the city should travel in terms of achieving greater success, they were asked to rate Kankakee on a 1-10 scale.

Replying first, Walters assigned the city a score of eight.

“Many residents focus on weaknesses, not strengths,” she said about when they look at the community they call home.

She said Kankakee has many assets as well as many reasons to feel positive.

Curtis said he had the same score in mind.

“It’s a great city,” he said. “There have been ups and downs.”

Curtis said when he stepped into the mayor’s office in May 2021, he would have assigned the city a score somewhere between six or seven.

That score has changed, however.

“We have never been so busy. So many people are expanding,” he said of business.

Walters recalled a story from her first days as the Kankakee school superintendent. She was meeting with then-Mayor Nina Epstein.

Epstein pressed upon her the importance of the school system as it related to the city’s success. At the time, Walters said Kankakee’s graduation rate hovered under 60%.

She said work was done and the percentage was drastically increased.

Walters said she continues to work on improvements, not necessarily test scores or graduation rates, but raising others up.

Attendees listen as Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and Democratic mayoral candidate Genevra Walters answer questions during the Kankakee County NAACP Candidates Forum on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Kankakee Community College. (Tiffany Blanchette)

She mentioned the plight of the homeless here, saying its root cause must be addressed, and the city must put a plan in place to deal with it.

Curtis said the city has worked on this issue. He cast the deciding vote as mayor to establish a homeless shelter for military veterans along South Washington Avenue.

He said he was the only mayor to participate in a homelessness summit coordinated by Fortitude Community Outreach, the Kankakee-based homeless shelter service.

“There are five shelters in Kankakee,” Curtis said. “There are zero in the rest of the county.”