Seven local girls basketball stars earn IBCA All-State recognition

Kankakee’s TaLeah Turner drives around a defender Monday night during the Kays’ victory over Thornridge at Kankakee High School. (Tiffany Blanchette)

In addition to Cissna Park taking home the IHSA Class 1A State third-place trophy Friday, seven local girls basketball players were recognized as individuals over the weekend.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its 2024-25 All-State teams over the state weekend, with seven local standouts earning statewide recognition.

In Class 3A, a pair of Kankakee stars were named state special mentions. Four-year starting point guard TaLeah Turner was named a special mention for the second year in a row after averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game for the Kays. Her teammate, sophomore forward Ava Johnson, was also named a special mention. In her first year with the Kays after transferring from Bradley-Bourbonnais, Johnson averaged 15.4 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Kays.

Bishop McNamara's Trinity Davis maneuvers through Seneca defenders during the Fightin' Irish's 51-30 victory over Seneca in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Class 2A saw the area’s most representation, as three girls earned recognition. On the second team was Bishop McNamara senior guard Trinity Davis, who received IBCA statewide recognition for the third year in a row. Davis, who finished one of the area’s most decorated scoring careers this year, averaged 20.4 points per game on 45% (113-for-243) shooting, including 43% (122-for-281) from the 3-point line. Davis also averaged 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

Elsewhere in Class 2A, a pair of dominant frontcourt players were honored as special mentions. Watseka senior Megan Martin, who was joined by classmate Lauren Tegtmeyer as the first and only Warriors to ever win four regional championships, was recognized by the IBCA for the second time. She averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Manteno sophomore forward Maddie Gesky also earned special mention after averaging a double-double for the Panthers (11.7 points, 12.2 rebounds per game). She also showed her defensive prowess by averaging 2.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per game.

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht eyes the hoop over St. Edward's Jordin Sauls during the Class 1A third place game on Friday, March 7, 2025 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

In Class 1A, a pair of Cissna Park juniors added IBCA recognition for the second straight year to their third-place state finish. Point guard Addison Lucht earned first-team recognition, much like she did in volleyball over the fall, after averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Her Timberwolves teammate, forward Lauryn Hamrick, earned special mention for the second time in as many years after averaging 14.2 points and 5 rebounds per game.

The Illinois Media All-State team will be released later this month for both the girls and boys. The IBCA boys teams will be released at the IHSA State Finals Friday and Saturday.