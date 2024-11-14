Two attendees dip strawberries in a chocolate fountain during the village of Bourbonnais’ second annual Chocolate Tour in 2018. The event returns in February and registration is open through Dec. 13 for businesses to sign up to be a tour stop. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District have announced the eighth annual Chocolate Tour is returning next year.

On Feb. 1, 2025, 350 participants will explore the village and businesses of Bourbonnais in the afternoon.

The tour will be structured as it was in previous years, with tour-goers visiting various businesses where they will indulge in chocolate treats and surprises, all while learning more about local businesses.

The goal for this event is to turn local businesses into Chocolate Tour stops between 12 and 5 p.m. Businesses are encouraged to collaborate and create a stop.

Businesses are welcome to promote their goods and services by offering a store-bought chocolate or chocolate-themed item that complements their business as a giveaway.

No homemade treats are allowed, according to rules set by the Kankakee County Health Department.

Participants will vote on their favorite stops and vote in the following categories: Best Decorated; Best Treat; Best Hospitality; Most Creative/Unique; and Overall Favorite.

Deadline to register is Dec. 13 or until spots are full.

Contact Cherie Smolkovich at cheries@btpd.org or 815-933-9905; or Lindy Casey at caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com or 815-937-3570 for questions.

https://daily-journal.com/life/bourbonnais-8th-annual-chocolate-tour-to-return/article_2c587224-a184-11ef-bdb7-7359eb1efca1.html