DeKalb County educators awarded for teaching excellence

SYCAMORE – Educators from across DeKalb County recently received accolades for their teaching at an annual awards ceremony meant to highlight local learning.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation and DeKalb County Regional Office of Education celebrated educators from Hiawatha, Sycamore, Sandwich and Genoa-Kingston school districts at an April 9 Excellence in Education Awards reception. At the event, colleagues and students recognized teachers, administrators and support staff who have inspired students to love learning and play an active role in their schools and communities in DeKalb County.

“It’s an honor to recognize educators who go above and beyond each day,” Regional Superintendent Amanda Christensen said in a news release. “Partnering with the Community Foundation allows us to shine a light on their dedication and the lasting impact they have on students and schools across DeKalb County.”

Over the past 26 years, the awards event has recognized 129 educators and distributed $129,000 in awards. Winners receive $1,000, an engraved clock and a copy of “Lifelong Learner,” a book on the life and legacy of Yvonne Johnson. Support for the awards comes through an endowed fund at the Community Foundation created by retired Sycamore elementary school teacher Yvonne Johnson, who died in May 2023.

“Celebrating exceptional educators is a meaningful way to honor Yvonne’s legacy,” Jolene Willis, foundation Grants & Community Initiatives director, said. “We’re proud to support this recognition program and highlight the positive difference educators make in our community.”

Sandwich High School student Londyn Scott (left) recognizes Julie Thompson during the 2025 Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

2025 awards recipients:

Pre-K – fifth Grade Teacher: Natalie Wylde, third grade teacher, Genoa-Kingston School District 424

Natalie Wylde, third grade teacher, Genoa-Kingston School District 424 Sixth – eighth Grade Teacher: Elizabeth Peterson, eighth grade math and science teacher, Sycamore School District 427

Elizabeth Peterson, eighth grade math and science teacher, Sycamore School District 427 Ninth – 12th Grade Teacher: Kristin Hill, physical education teacher, Sycamore School District 427

Kristin Hill, physical education teacher, Sycamore School District 427 Support Staff: Julie Thompson, head secretary, Sandwich High School, Sandwich School District 430

Julie Thompson, head secretary, Sandwich High School, Sandwich School District 430 Administration: Jared Poynter, superintendent, Hiawatha School District 426

Learn more about the Excellence in Education Awards and recipients at dekalbccf.org/eie.

Hiawatha student presenter Emma Bruyr poses with Jared Poynter. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Sycamore High School student Anna Beetz (left) recognizes Kristin Hill during the 2025 Excellence in Education Awards ceremony. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Sycamore School District 427 Superintendent Steve Wilder recognizes Elizabeth Peterson during the 2025 Excellence in Education Awards ceremony. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )