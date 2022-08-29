August 29, 2022
Coronavirus

New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue decline

State’s case rate remains 27.2 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Moderna on Thursday, April 28, 2022, asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,932 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,331 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 146 were in intensive care units, and 50 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 14,479 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 27.2 (same as Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 114 (down 4 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 82

Illinois has seen 3,678,190 total cases of the virus, and 34,687 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau291700
Chicago19.9222010
DeKalb36.92311
DuPage23.63787
Grundy351702
Kane28.53730
Kendall27.41710
Lake24.93274
La Salle29.41710
Lee35.12300
McHenry26.73250
Ogle26.92311
Suburban
Cook		23.8212616
Whiteside46.52310
Will27.72965

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,255,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,228,337 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,347,123 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.51% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,795,328 (73.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,716,216 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,362,615 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,722 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,714,598 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,515,041 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,292 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,947 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.23%

Suburban Cook: 73.05%

Lake: 70.65%

McHenry: 66.12%

DuPage: 75.79%

Kane: 66.72%

Will: 67.01%

Kendall: 69.66%

La Salle: 58.57%

Grundy: 57.97%

DeKalb: 56.78%

Ogle: 57.22%

Lee: 59.09%

Whiteside: 52.06%

Bureau: 56.96%

