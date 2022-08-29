New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois continue decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,932 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,331 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 146 were in intensive care units, and 50 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 14,479 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 27.2 (same as Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 114 (down 4 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 82
Illinois has seen 3,678,190 total cases of the virus, and 34,687 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|29
|17
|0
|0
|Chicago
|19.9
|22
|20
|10
|DeKalb
|36.9
|23
|1
|1
|DuPage
|23.6
|37
|8
|7
|Grundy
|35
|17
|0
|2
|Kane
|28.5
|37
|3
|0
|Kendall
|27.4
|17
|1
|0
|Lake
|24.9
|32
|7
|4
|La Salle
|29.4
|17
|1
|0
|Lee
|35.1
|23
|0
|0
|McHenry
|26.7
|32
|5
|0
|Ogle
|26.9
|23
|1
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|23.8
|21
|26
|16
|Whiteside
|46.5
|23
|1
|0
|Will
|27.7
|29
|6
|5
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,255,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,228,337 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,347,123 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.51% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,795,328 (73.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,716,216 (81.5%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,362,615 (77.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,722 (85.1%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,714,598 (78.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,515,041 (86.4%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,292 (89.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,947 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.23%
Suburban Cook: 73.05%
Lake: 70.65%
McHenry: 66.12%
DuPage: 75.79%
Kane: 66.72%
Will: 67.01%
Kendall: 69.66%
La Salle: 58.57%
Grundy: 57.97%
DeKalb: 56.78%
Ogle: 57.22%
Lee: 59.09%
Whiteside: 52.06%
Bureau: 56.96%