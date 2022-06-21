June 21, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations see slight decrease over long weekend

State’s case rate goes up to 31.4 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 13,424 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboards on weekends or holidays.

For Friday-Monday, the state administered 27,546 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 31.4 (+1.0 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 102 (-4 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 68

Illinois has seen 3,393,519 total cases of the virus, and 34,005 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,137 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 25 patients from Friday. Of those, 137 were in intensive care units, and 45 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau20.42000
Chicago27.1271910
DeKalb34.61910
DuPage31.62785
Grundy21.62000
Kane29.63744
Kendall34.42011
Lake343655
La Salle29.92010
Lee201900
McHenry253633
Ogle31.71910
Suburban
Cook		33.5182330
Whiteside22.31910
Will30.32556

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, IDPH reported a total of 27,907,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,571,341 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,293,556 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.09% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,745,866 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,670,484 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,324,560 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,197,586 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,684,569 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,496,687 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,339 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,265 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.80%

Suburban Cook: 72.60%

Lake: 70.08%

McHenry: 65.68%

DuPage: 75.38%

Kane: 66.29%

Will: 66.59%

Kendall: 68.95%

La Salle: 58.28%

Grundy: 57.64%

DeKalb: 56.54%

Ogle: 56.90%

Lee: 58.91%

Whiteside: 51.83%

Bureau: 56.77%

