Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations see slight decrease over long weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 13,424 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboards on weekends or holidays.
For Friday-Monday, the state administered 27,546 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 31.4 (+1.0 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 102 (-4 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 68
Illinois has seen 3,393,519 total cases of the virus, and 34,005 people have died.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,137 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 25 patients from Friday. Of those, 137 were in intensive care units, and 45 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|20.4
|20
|0
|0
|Chicago
|27.1
|27
|19
|10
|DeKalb
|34.6
|19
|1
|0
|DuPage
|31.6
|27
|8
|5
|Grundy
|21.6
|20
|0
|0
|Kane
|29.6
|37
|4
|4
|Kendall
|34.4
|20
|1
|1
|Lake
|34
|36
|5
|5
|La Salle
|29.9
|20
|1
|0
|Lee
|20
|19
|0
|0
|McHenry
|25
|36
|3
|3
|Ogle
|31.7
|19
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|33.5
|18
|23
|30
|Whiteside
|22.3
|19
|1
|0
|Will
|30.3
|25
|5
|6
Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, IDPH reported a total of 27,907,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,571,341 vaccines administered.
As of Tuesday, 8,293,556 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.09% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,745,866 (73.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,670,484 (81.1%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,324,560 (76.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,197,586 (84.9%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,684,569 (78%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,496,687 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,339 (89.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,265 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.80%
Suburban Cook: 72.60%
Lake: 70.08%
McHenry: 65.68%
DuPage: 75.38%
Kane: 66.29%
Will: 66.59%
Kendall: 68.95%
La Salle: 58.28%
Grundy: 57.64%
DeKalb: 56.54%
Ogle: 56.90%
Lee: 58.91%
Whiteside: 51.83%
Bureau: 56.77%