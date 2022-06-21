Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations see slight decrease over long weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 13,424 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboards on weekends or holidays.

For Friday-Monday, the state administered 27,546 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 31.4 (+1.0 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 102 (-4 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 68

Illinois has seen 3,393,519 total cases of the virus, and 34,005 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,137 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 25 patients from Friday. Of those, 137 were in intensive care units, and 45 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 20.4 20 0 0 Chicago 27.1 27 19 10 DeKalb 34.6 19 1 0 DuPage 31.6 27 8 5 Grundy 21.6 20 0 0 Kane 29.6 37 4 4 Kendall 34.4 20 1 1 Lake 34 36 5 5 La Salle 29.9 20 1 0 Lee 20 19 0 0 McHenry 25 36 3 3 Ogle 31.7 19 1 0 Suburban

Cook 33.5 18 23 30 Whiteside 22.3 19 1 0 Will 30.3 25 5 6

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, IDPH reported a total of 27,907,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,571,341 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,293,556 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.09% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,745,866 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,670,484 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,324,560 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,197,586 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,684,569 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,496,687 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,339 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,265 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.80%

Suburban Cook: 72.60%

Lake: 70.08%

McHenry: 65.68%

DuPage: 75.38%

Kane: 66.29%

Will: 66.59%

Kendall: 68.95%

La Salle: 58.28%

Grundy: 57.64%

DeKalb: 56.54%

Ogle: 56.90%

Lee: 58.91%

Whiteside: 51.83%

Bureau: 56.77%