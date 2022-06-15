COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois back over 100 per day

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,737 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 11,464 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.2 (+0.9 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 104 (+6 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 73

Illinois has seen 3,371,262 total cases of the virus, and 33,959 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,177 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 15 patients from Monday. Of those, 125 were in intensive care units, and 59 were on ventilators, the most since March 9.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 20.8 18 0 0 Chicago 31.4 18 17 7 DeKalb 29.9 12 1 0 DuPage 32.3 26 5 1 Grundy 23.8 18 0 0 Kane 25.6 26 4 2 Kendall 35.2 18 1 1 Lake 34.6 24 7 2 La Salle 29.1 18 1 0 Lee 47.6 12 0 0 Ogle 38.7 12 1 0 McHenry 22.3 24 4 1 Suburban

Cook 31.4 17 23 4 Whiteside 20.3 12 1 1 Will 30.5 18 7 4

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,819,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,521,350 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,288,928 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.06% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,736,035 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,658,436 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,315,220 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,043 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,675,648 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,621 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,564 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,181 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.75%

Suburban Cook: 72.56%

Lake: 70.03%

McHenry: 65.65%

DuPage: 75.34%

Kane: 66.26%

Will: 66.55%

Kendall: 68.93%

La Salle: 58.26%

Grundy: 57.62%

DeKalb: 56.52%

Ogle: 56.87%

Lee: 58.89%

Whiteside: 51.80%

Bureau: 56.73%