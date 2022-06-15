June 15, 2022
Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois back over 100 per day

State’s case rate rises to 32.2 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,737 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 11,464 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.2 (+0.9 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 104 (+6 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 73

Illinois has seen 3,371,262 total cases of the virus, and 33,959 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,177 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 15 patients from Monday. Of those, 125 were in intensive care units, and 59 were on ventilators, the most since March 9.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau20.81800
Chicago31.418177
DeKalb29.91210
DuPage32.32651
Grundy23.81800
Kane25.62642
Kendall35.21811
Lake34.62472
La Salle29.11810
Lee47.61200
Ogle38.71210
McHenry22.32441
Suburban
Cook		31.417234
Whiteside20.31211
Will30.51874

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,819,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,521,350 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,288,928 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.06% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,736,035 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,658,436 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,315,220 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,043 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,675,648 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,621 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,564 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,181 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.75%

Suburban Cook: 72.56%

Lake: 70.03%

McHenry: 65.65%

DuPage: 75.34%

Kane: 66.26%

Will: 66.55%

Kendall: 68.93%

La Salle: 58.26%

Grundy: 57.62%

DeKalb: 56.52%

Ogle: 56.87%

Lee: 58.89%

Whiteside: 51.80%

Bureau: 56.73%

