COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois back over 100 per day

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,737 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Wednesday.
For Tuesday, the state administered 11,464 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 32.2 (+0.9 from Tuesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 104 (+6 from Tuesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 73
Illinois has seen 3,371,262 total cases of the virus, and 33,959 people have died.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,177 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 15 patients from Monday. Of those, 125 were in intensive care units, and 59 were on ventilators, the most since March 9.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|20.8
|18
|0
|0
|Chicago
|31.4
|18
|17
|7
|DeKalb
|29.9
|12
|1
|0
|DuPage
|32.3
|26
|5
|1
|Grundy
|23.8
|18
|0
|0
|Kane
|25.6
|26
|4
|2
|Kendall
|35.2
|18
|1
|1
|Lake
|34.6
|24
|7
|2
|La Salle
|29.1
|18
|1
|0
|Lee
|47.6
|12
|0
|0
|Ogle
|38.7
|12
|1
|0
|McHenry
|22.3
|24
|4
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|31.4
|17
|23
|4
|Whiteside
|20.3
|12
|1
|1
|Will
|30.5
|18
|7
|4
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,819,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,521,350 vaccines administered.
As of Wednesday, 8,288,928 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.06% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,736,035 (73.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,658,436 (81%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,315,220 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,043 (84.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,675,648 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,621 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,564 (89.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,181 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.75%
Suburban Cook: 72.56%
Lake: 70.03%
McHenry: 65.65%
DuPage: 75.34%
Kane: 66.26%
Will: 66.55%
Kendall: 68.93%
La Salle: 58.26%
Grundy: 57.62%
DeKalb: 56.52%
Ogle: 56.87%
Lee: 58.89%
Whiteside: 51.80%
Bureau: 56.73%