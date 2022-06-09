Geneva Commons offering free movies and fitness classes this summer

Geneva Commons now offers special summer programs, including a series of movies and food trucks on the center green, as well as a summer fitness series on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

The Commons will host free movies at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26, according to a news release.

The movie series kicked off last week with “Encanto” and two food trucks. On June 10, it will be “Space Jam” (1996), with Aijo Food Truck and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. Also on the schedule are “Spider Man: No Way Home,” 2019′s “Aladdin” and the 1978 classic “Grease,” among many others. For the full schedule, click here.

The Summer Fitness Series begins Thursday, June 16, and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 30.

In partnership with Holm Studio, cardio kickboxing will be offered from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, with the exception of June 21, when a yoga class will be held.

For more information or to sign up for the classes, visit Holm Studio’s website.