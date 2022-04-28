Yorkville church plans two-day rummage and bake sale benefit

Shoppers will find many bargains at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ’s spring rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 7:30 pm. Friday, April 29, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30.

The wearing of masks is highly encouraged as this event may be crowded.

A selection of household goods, toys, books, clothing for all ages, furniture, tools, holiday decor, collectibles, jewelry and other wares will be available.

Proceeds from the sale will support church programs, ministries and building needs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond.

A popular tradition at the two-day fundraiser is the bake sale featuring a wide assortment of home-baked goodies, which sell out quickly.

Saturday is Bag Day, when bargain hunters can fill a provided, brown paper grocery bag for $3. Remaining larger items, which do not fit in a grocery bag, may be bought at half price.

The church is at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville. For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.