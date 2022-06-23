Completed Hoffman Park trail in Cary ready for summer season

While the trail at Hoffman Park in Cary has been open for over six months, the Cary Park District recently celebrated its completion, along with the arrival of summer and the uptick in users the weather will bring, a park district official said.

Previously, Cary’s trail system went only along the western edge of the park. Now, the 1.8 miles of new trail loop through Hoffman Park, are lined with benches and feature a bike repair station, park district Communications Director Katie Hughes said.

The new trail also connects with adjacent parks like Rotary Park, the trail along Route 31, and nearby neighborhoods, according to the park district’s website.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback from the community since it opened, and we anticipate a lot of usage throughout the seasons,” Hughes said.

The project began in 2018 when the district was awarded a $1.14 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Project Grant, which required a 20% local funding match, according to the park district’s website. That local match was funded through donations made to the park district.

The trail, which is open for both bike riders and pedestrians, was first complete and opened to the community in November 2021, Hughes said.

Amenities at Hoffman Park include fishing, a dog park, community gardens and the Walnut Hollow Disc Golf Course.

A complete map of Cary Park District’s 6.5-mile trail system, including the Hoffman Park section in the southwest corner of the map, is available at /bit.ly/CaryParkTrails.