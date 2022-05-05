May 05, 2022
Shaw Local
Readers ChoiceLocal EventsDealsNewsletter

Outdoor motorcycle track proposed at Fox River Harley-Davidson store in St. Charles

By Eric Schelkopf
The public will have the chance to weigh in a proposal to build an unpaved motorcycle training course at the Fox River Harley-Davidson store at 131 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

An unpaved motorcycle training course has been proposed at the Fox River Harley-Davidson store at 131 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

A proposed, unpaved motorcycle training course at the Fox River Harley-Davidson store at 131 S. Randall Road in St. Charles moved another step toward being built as St. Charles plan commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the plans.

According to a business plan submitted to the city, the proposed recreation area would allow members of the public to learn how to safely operate off-road adventure bikes and other types of motorcycles. The area would be landscaped.

The 1.75-acre parcel is directly east of the Kane County Fairgrounds property, north of the Costco store and west of the paved test track/parking lot. The classes would be offered to licensed drivers, and the classes would take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., primarily on weekends.

The riding season would be from April through October. The St. Charles City Council’s Planning and Development Committee next will review the plans.




Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf covers St. Charles and writes entertainment stories for the Kane County Chronicle.