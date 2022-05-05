Outdoor motorcycle track proposed at Fox River Harley-Davidson store in St. Charles

A proposed, unpaved motorcycle training course at the Fox River Harley-Davidson store at 131 S. Randall Road in St. Charles moved another step toward being built as St. Charles plan commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the plans.

According to a business plan submitted to the city, the proposed recreation area would allow members of the public to learn how to safely operate off-road adventure bikes and other types of motorcycles. The area would be landscaped.

The 1.75-acre parcel is directly east of the Kane County Fairgrounds property, north of the Costco store and west of the paved test track/parking lot. The classes would be offered to licensed drivers, and the classes would take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., primarily on weekends.

The riding season would be from April through October. The St. Charles City Council’s Planning and Development Committee next will review the plans.











