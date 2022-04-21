Vernal pool hike nears in Harvard

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will offer a hike Saturday, April 23, in Harvard, exploring vernal pools, temporary bodies of water that house species such as frogs, fairy shrimp and toads.

The hike will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the property of a private residence in Harvard, according to a news release. Individuals and families are welcome to attend.

The cost is $5 per adult, and admission is free for children.

Participants will receive the address upon registration, which can be completed at conservemc.org/vernal-pool-hike-2/ or by calling TLC at 815-337-9502.



