Readers’ Choice winner: The top 5 best coffee shops in McHenry County

Fall begins this week, providing an extra nudge to snag a cup of joe on your way to work today. Our list was compiled from votes from our readers using the 2021 Readers’ Choice results in McHenry County. Which one is your favorite?

Taste of Benedicts & More

35 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

815-459-6001

Hidden Pearl Coffee

Hidden Pearl Coffee

1250 N. Green St., McHenry

815-388-0008

Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters

5005 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

815-356-0115

Rusty Malts Coffee & Ice Cream

5003 Monroe St., Ringwood

815-728-3049

Grounds Coffee Bar & Cafe

89 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake