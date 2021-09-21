Readers’ Choice winner: The top 5 best coffee shops in McHenry County

Fall begins this week, providing an extra nudge to snag a cup of joe on your way to work today. Our list was compiled from votes from our readers using the 2021 Readers’ Choice results in McHenry County. Which one is your favorite?
Taste of Benedict’s & More
35 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake
815-459-6001
Hidden Pearl Coffee
1250 N. Green St., McHenry
815-388-0008
Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters
5005 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake
815-356-0115
Rusty Malts Coffee & Ice Cream
5003 Monroe St., Ringwood
815-728-3049
Grounds Coffee Bar & Cafe
89 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake