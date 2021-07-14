Readers’ Choice winner: The top 5 best places for outdoor dining in Kendall County

Would you like a warm breeze and the sweet sounds of the outdoors to complement your drinks and meal? Food just seems to taste better outside, and these restaurants serve up some of the tastiest items along with cold, refreshing drinks. Our list was compiled from votes from our readers using the 2021 Readers’ Choice results in Kendall County. Get out and dine today!
Southbank Original Barbecue
129 E. Hydraulic St., Yorkville
630-385-2477
Hacienda Real
585 E. Kendall Drive, Yorkville
630-882-9541
Burnt Barrel Social
508 Center Parkway, Suite A, Yorkville
630-882-9116
Mandrake
101 W. Van Emmon St., Yorkville
630-335-5431
Tap House Grill
123 W. Washington St., Oswego
630-383-2020