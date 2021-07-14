Readers’ Choice winner: The top 5 best places for outdoor dining in Kendall County

Would you like a warm breeze and the sweet sounds of the outdoors to complement your drinks and meal? Food just seems to taste better outside, and these restaurants serve up some of the tastiest items along with cold, refreshing drinks. Our list was compiled from votes from our readers using the 2021 Readers’ Choice results in Kendall County. Get out and dine today!

Southbank Original Barbecue offers some of the best outdoor dining in Kendall County. (Southbank Original Barbecue via Facebook)

129 E. Hydraulic St., Yorkville

630-385-2477

Hacienda Real offers some of the best outdoor dining in Kendall County. (Hacienda Real via Facebook)

585 E. Kendall Drive, Yorkville

630-882-9541

Burnt Barrel Social offers some of the best outdoor dining in Kendall County. (Burnt Barrel Social via Facebook)

508 Center Parkway, Suite A, Yorkville

630-882-9116

Mandrake offers some of the best outdoor dining in Kendall County. (Mandrake via Facebook)

101 W. Van Emmon St., Yorkville

630-335-5431

Tap House Grill offers some of the best outdoor dining in Kendall County. (Tap House Grill via Facebook)

Tap House Grill

123 W. Washington St., Oswego

630-383-2020