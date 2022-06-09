Blues on the Fox to return to RiverEdge Park in Aurora

The Blues on the Fox festival will return to Aurora this month with a stellar lineup that includes Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy.

Although Chicago is known as the blues capital of the world, Aurora also has contributed significantly to the history of blues music. In 1937 and 1938, Sonny Boy Williamson, Henry Townsend and other notable Bluebird artists made recordings at the Leland Hotel in downtown Aurora.

The festival will take place June 17 and 18 at Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave. (Route 25), Aurora. Chicago’s own Shemekia Copeland will perform the first night of the festival, followed by headliner Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

In addition to Guy, other Chicago musicians will take the stage during the second day of the festival, including Billy Branch and Melody Angel. Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers also will perform that day.

All tickets are general admission and fees are not included.

For tickets and information, go to riveredgeaurora.com, call 630-896-6666 or stop by RiverEdge’s satellite box office at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Coinciding with this year’s Blues on the Fox Festival, the city of Aurora will host the grand opening of its new Wilder Park Promenade with a free event, Party on the Promenade, from noon to 7 p.m. June 18. Wilder Park is on the west side of the Fox River at 350 N. River St.

Admission is free. Food and beer trucks will be lined up along Wilder Park’s newly paved promenade, serving up a variety of festival fare including barbecue, burgers, brats, pizza, ice cream and more. Live music will play between sets across the river at RiverEdge Park, and there will be activities for kids.



