Polar Star Sons of Norway Lodge 5-472 will host its annual Taste of Norway Høstfest (fall festival) beginning at noon Sunday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

Enjoy traditional Norwegian food including smørbrød (open-face sandwiches), kaker (cakes), lefse, småkaker (cookies) and other specialty desserts. Shop the Norwegian market, and experience Norwegian music and craft demonstrations.

