The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will usher in its 73rd season with a program featuring music by Antonin Dvořák, Wynton Marsalis and Sir Edward Elgar at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Hemmens Cultural Center in downtown Elgin.

