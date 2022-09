The St. Charles Public Library will kick off its Sunday concert series at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 with a special homecoming performance by cellist Ryan Carney.

He will share a fun and elegant repertoire that spans more than 300 years, ranging from baroque and classical cello sonatas to famous melodies by The Beatles, plus jazz standards, accompanied by Shannon Adams on piano.

