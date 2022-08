Vet Fest 141 is set to return to Venue 1012, Oswego’s outdoor entertainment venue, this Saturday evening, Aug. 20.

The public event opens at 6 p.m., and features award-winning vocalist Tammi Savoy, American rock ‘n’ roll band Lance Lipinsky & The Lovers, ’80s hits band The Wedding Band and Johnny Lyons singing all of Elvis’ greatest hits just in time to celebrate Elvis Week.

