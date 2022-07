To support the mission of the nonprofit organization RITAS, which stands for Restoring Inmates to America’s Society, a family fun festival fundraiser will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Aurora Athletic Club in North Aurora. Several musicians will perform as part of the event, including Noah Gabriel, Dave Glynn, Rich Van Ham and Jorge Orendain Madrigal.

