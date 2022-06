The 42nd annual Lakeside Festival at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake will have “something for everybody,” including performers across various live music genres, carnival rides, and a large variety of local food vendors. The four-day event, which begins June 30, will include 15 bands on two outdoor stages, with next Thursday night kicking off with the hit group the BoDeans.

