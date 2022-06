Geneva Commons is participating in the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Swedish Days festival by hosting its own family fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Events include a classic car show and a performance by Simply Destinee Youth Center. Midwest Fun Factory will provide balloon sculptures and face painting for children, and there will be a fire truck for kids.

Read more at tinyurl.com/5xha7wmj