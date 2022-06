The ninth annual Fox Valley Aero Club Windy City Warbirds & Classics Event and Air Show flies into view through Saturday, June 18. The theme is “Aircraft of Aces” from World War II. The pilots of giant-scale, remote-controlled warbird aircraft demonstrate their combat aviation flight skills. Aircraft can have wingspans of 6 to 15 feet or more.

Read more at tinyurl.com/5dwu58w3