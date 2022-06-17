Plano to celebrate Juneteenth on Father’s Day with entertainment, fireworks

The city of Plano made history last year as the first community in Illinois to recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday. Plano’s second annual Juneteenth celebration will be from noon to 8:30 p.m. June 19.

As part of the events lineup, comedian Torris Brown will bring laughs at 6 p.m., Bobby Clayton will get the crowd dancing with the sounds of Motown at 7 p.m., and spoken-word artist Joshua Benard will provoke thought at 7:30 p.m. Natia Barton will present a special tribute to fathers at 8 p.m. A fireworks display at dusk will top off the celebration.

