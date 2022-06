The Norsk Museum in Sheridan will open its 48th annual summer season Saturday, June 4, with the eighth annual Taste of Norway breakfast to benefit the museum, which is dedicated to preserving Norwegian heritage. After dining, the public is invited to the museum to view exhibits both indoors and outside. The museum is supported by volunteers from Sons of Norway lodges including Polar Star of Montgomery.

Read more at tinyurl.com/4kvfc2aa