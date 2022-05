Friends of the Fox River is bringing back a Mother’s Day tradition, Monitor with Your Mother, at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Jelke Creek Bird Sanctuary in Sleepy Hollow.

As part of the event, Friends of the Fox River, which monitors local water quality, will teach students and moms about what’s below the surface of local streams and what that says about the health of the habitat.

Read more at tinyurl.com/bd73z6b7