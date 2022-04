The Conservation Foundation will host Spring at the Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery. The event features crafts for the kids, hay rides, barrel train rides and farm animals to pet while enjoying vittles from the Country Kitchen and frosty treats from an ice cream truck. Antique trucks and tractors will be on display, and there will be farm demonstrations and a corn box and play area for youngsters.

