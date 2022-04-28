New exhibit at Oswego museum honors famed local environmental crusader

The descendant of one of the Oswego area’s earliest pioneer families, Jim Phillips assumed the alias of “The Fox,” using a cartoon fox head as the signature on his anti-pollution exploits.

To honor the late activist’s contribution to the nation’s environmental movement, undergraduate students in the Aurora University museum studies program’s Exhibit Design class have researched and assembled a new exhibit, “Face the Fox: Environmental Activists on the Fox River,” set to launch with a public open house Tuesday, May 3, at the Little White School Museum in Oswego.

