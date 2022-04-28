April 28, 2022
New exhibit at Oswego museum honors famed local environmental crusader

By BEST OF THE FOX

The descendant of one of the Oswego area’s earliest pioneer families, Jim Phillips assumed the alias of “The Fox,” using a cartoon fox head as the signature on his anti-pollution exploits.

To honor the late activist’s contribution to the nation’s environmental movement, undergraduate students in the Aurora University museum studies program’s Exhibit Design class have researched and assembled a new exhibit, “Face the Fox: Environmental Activists on the Fox River,” set to launch with a public open house Tuesday, May 3, at the Little White School Museum in Oswego.

