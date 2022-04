April is National Kite Month and National Poetry Month, so the Oswegoland Park District is doubling down on free events to celebrate.

Look to the skies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, as the professionals from Chicago Kite/Kite Harbor appear at Prairie Point Community Park with their show kites and stunt kites.

Read more at tinyurl.com/2s3vbn7f