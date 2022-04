Geneva Commons presents free family activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in Geneva. The event will feature bunnies and goats from the Happy Hooves Therapeutic Farm, face painting, cotton candy from The Sweetest Adventure, an Easter egg hunt with local vendors, Easter bunny photos, floral arrangements, vase painting, spring-themed activities and a book reading.

Read more at tinyurl.com/53err8kx